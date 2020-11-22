PUBG Mobile Lite is a battle royale game that is known for its exciting gameplay and realistic graphics. It can run smoothly on low-end devices which is why it is a popular choice among mobile gamers.

Even though it is compatible with low-end devices, it does provide gameplay similar to PUBG Mobile. However, the game does require a stable and fast internet connection to run. This may not be available to everyone looking to play PUBG Mobile Lite.

iOS device owners who want to enjoy games like PUBG Mobile Lite but don't want the hassle of finding a stable internet connection while on the go may find something they like in the list below.

3 best offline games like PUBG Mobile Lite for iOS devices

1. ScarFall - Royal Combat

Image via APKdone

Like PUBG Mobile Lite, this game is exciting and engaging to play. Mobile gamers have the liberty to switch between the First-Person Mode and the Third-Person Mode in this battle royale title.

ScarFall also has a sizeable arsenal of weapons with which players can get the better of their enemies with ease. Players can pick up 2 primary guns and 1 secondary gun while playing a match.

Advertisement

This title also offers many vehicles that players can use to travel from one place to another. ScarFall has the bonus of allowing players to respawn 3 times during a match.

Download it from here.

2. Gun War: Shooting Games

Image via APKPure.com

This offline shooter game offers 6 special modes that players can choose from. PUBG Mobile Lite players who love the game for its gunplay will have a great time as there are over 124 shooter tasks.

Gun War: Shooting Games offers over 50 types of realistic weapons that players can use to defeat their enemies. The best part about these weapons is that players can upgrade them for boosting their performance.

M4A1, AK-47, Mp5, M87-T, M79, Stw-25 are just some of the weapons available in this title. Players can also take on the roles of unique squad members like sharpshooters, medics, etc.

Download it from here.

Advertisement

3. Cover Fire: Gun shooting games

Image via APKPure.com

This title is primarily a shooting game that has survival elements like PUBG Mobile Lite. Cover Fire: Gun Shooting games has a great rating of 4.7 stars on the Apple App Store. It's high rating probably means that users have not been disappointed by the game.

Players will have an exciting time completing the single-player challenges which require no internet connection. There are also Online Sniper Tournaments that players can be a part of.

This title also gives its players the chance to battle zombies in a free zombie event. The realistic weapons offered by the game only add to the excitement.

Download it from here.