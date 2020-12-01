PUBG Mobile is a popular battle-royale game which is appreciated for its realistic graphics and exciting gameplay. The game is upheld two main pillars, which are shooting and survival.

PUBG Mobile requires a strong and stable internet connection to run, and many players might not have access to the internet. However, the following offline shooting games like PUBG Mobile, can all be enjoyed without an active internet cennection.

3 best offline shooting games like PUBG Mobile for iOS devices

These are three of the best shooting games like PUBG Mobile, all compatible with iOS devices:

1. Gun War

Image via Pinterest

Players who loved to snipe in PUBG Mobile will have a great time taking on enemies over the course of around 124 tasks. This offline shooter game also has 6 special game types that players can select and enjoy.

This title is appreciated for the range and sheer number of weapons it offers. Players can choose from over 50 types of realistic weapons. There are various roles that players can undertake, like medics, sharpshooters, etc.

Apart from humans, players will also be required to kill zombies in this FPS/TPS game.

Download it from here.

2. Overkill 3

Image via craneballs (YouTube)

The game offers 8 different environments where mobile gamers can play matches. There are 60 battlefields in total and players will get the option to choose from 4 different game modes.

The multiple reward systems in this game are very appealing to players. This title has easy controls and offers almost console-quality graphics as well.

The game offers a good arsenal of weapons, which includes over 30 guns, ranging from assault rifles to shotguns. The best part about this title is that players can customize and upgrade these guns to make them even stronger.

Download it from here.

3. ScarFall - Royal Combat

Image via KruGames (YouTube)

This game is compatible with low-end devices which is a major advantage. The title also takes up less storage space, which is why it is appreciated by many mobile gamers.

Players can switch between the First-Person Mode and the Third-Person Mode, like they did in PUBG Mobile. They can pick up two primary guns and one secondary gun, along with explosives as well.

ScarFall has a good collection of weapons, which allows the players to overcome their enemies with ease. There are also many vehicles that players can use to loot different places around the map.

Download it from here.