3 best PUBG Mobile Lite gun skins for new players

PUBG Mobile Lite is certainly competing to become the best battle royale game, along with other titles like Free Fire and COD Mobile. The developers have introduced many in-game items like new attire, weapon skins, and vehicle skins to keep players engaged in the game.

Gun skin is one of the most fascinating elements of PUBG Mobile Lite, as players love to gather more weapon skins in their inventories. In this article, one can learn about the three best PUBG Mobile Lite gun skins available for beginners in the title.

3 ideal PUBG Mobile Lite gun skins for beginners

1) Acolyte of Justice AKM

AKM skin in PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via Krafton)

The first skin that new PUBG Mobile Lite players can use is the Acolyte of Justice AKM. The skin has an amazing royal finish with a white, gold, and blue theme. The Acolyte of Justice skin also has a green diamond which looks sublime. Suffice to say, it is also one of the best AKM weapon skins in the game.

Players can add the skin to their inventories for 80 gold units by purchasing it from the store. The weapon skin also offers a significant iron sight to the AKM weapon, which comes in handy for those who prefer using the weapon with any scope.

2) Snow Sakura M16A4

The second weapon skin on the list for beginners to PUBG Mobile Lite is Snow Sakura M16A4. The M16A4 is one of the most underrated assault rifles in the game. It comes in two firing modes: single and burst.

The weapon shoots a single bullet in single firing mode, while in burst mode, it fires three.

The Snow Sakura weapon skin is an exclusive M16A4 weapon skin available in the Premier Outfit Crate section of PUBG Mobile Lite. Players can get the skin by opening crates as well as other items. Each crate costs 40 Battle Coins or BC in the game.

3) Rugged Orange M416

M416 is one of the most widely used ARs in PUBG Mobile Lite. The weapon offers significant stability as well as damage and rate of fire. The rugged orange skin for M416 is one of the recommended gun essentials for new players.

It has a full orange theme and looks impeccable in a player's hand. The skin can be obtained from the game's store section.

Note: This list has not been written in any particular order and only reflects the writer's opinions.

