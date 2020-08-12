3 best shooting games under 300 MB

There is something unique about shooting games- acquiring the biggest, most badass firearms and then shooting your enemies down one after another. These games often make up for their lack of complex storylines with strategy and action.

Since shooting games are comparatively simpler, it is easy to play them on PCs with very little storage space. In this article, we talk about some of the best shooting games that take up less than 300MB.

3 best shooting games under 300MB

#1 Scarface: The World is Yours

Scarface: The World is Yours (Image credits: Willzyyy, Youtube)

What happens when you mix video games and an Al Pacino movie? Gaming gold. And that’s exactly what Scarface is. A video game that adds to the ending of the epic movie, Scarface: The World is Yours follows the story of the protagonist, Tony Montana, as he exacts revenge on the people who betrayed him and re-establishes his hold on the drug empire in Miami.

The game has often been compared to GTA Vice City, which was itself inspired by the Scarface movie. The video game is definitely worth a try for fans who want to experience a great story as well as a few good hours of shooting down enemies.

#2 Gun

Gun (Image credits: LAD Bible)

A wild-west adventure from years before Red Dead Redemption 2 ever came around, Gun is an absolutely delightful video game. The story follows one Colton “Cole” White, the Apache protagonist and gunslinger, who now freely roams across old America and meets interesting characters while undertaking several missions.

The game is built in a free-roam sort of gameplay, in which Cole can explore any part of the country and get into epic gunfights with local bandits. Cole’s story focuses on getting justice for the Apaches and Blackfoot, and the game’s combat elements revolve around the usage of pistols, shotguns and even knives. Fast-paced horseback combat is also an essential part of the gameplay, adding to the western feel of the entire game.

#3 Kill Switch

Kill Switch (Image credits: MODDB)

Kill Switch is an action-packed third-person shooter game that focuses on the story of Nick Bishop, a super-soldier who is controlled by a direct neural connection to a man eloquently called ‘The Controller’.

The Controller sends Bishop on a barrage of missions until the neural technology that controls Bishop comes under threat from interested parties. With an interesting plot that ties the shooting missions in the game together, Kill Switch is definitely worth a try.

Its most distinctive quality of gameplay is the cover tactic, which was later made famous by Gears of War. The protagonist has to take cover behind objects, cars and buildings before shooting their targets. A game that combines stealth and strategy with shooting, Kill Switch is simply a load of fun.