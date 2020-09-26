3 countries that have banned PUBG Mobile Lite in the recent past

The recent ban on PUBG Mobile Lite has devastated its massive community in India. This game was wildly popular since it provided the PUBG battle royale experience, even on phones with lower specifications. Even though there are plenty of similar games, fans hope that PUBG Mobile Lite will get unbanned soon.

India is not the first country to ban PUBG Mobile Lite, though. This title has been banned by a few other countries, mostly due to concerns regarding the game's violent nature.

In this article, we look at those countries that banned this title and why they decided so.

Three countries that have banned PUBG Mobile Lite

Image Credits: Engadget

1) Pakistan

India’s neighbour, Pakistan, has also dealt with a ban on PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite. Earlier in 2020, the Pakistani government banned these games, citing reasons such as excessive violence and the negative impact of the same on the country’s youth. The government also argued that these games were excessively addictive and wasted the time of the younger generations.

Following the ban, most youngsters in the country vehemently protested the move. Shortly after, the government decided to revoke the suspension on PUBG Mobile Lite, and the fans rejoiced at having their favorite game back.

2) Nepal

Advertisement

Image Credits: Geo.tv

Speaking of India’s neighbors, Nepal also had its tussle with PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite. The government decided to ban these games over concerns about their negative impacts in 2019.

The Nepalese government believed that these games were too addictive and promoted a violent outlook in the youth. They also had panel experts surmise that violent video games motivated people to be more violent in real life.

However, the apex courts reverted the ban on PUBG Mobile Lite and allowed it to be played again by the Nepalese community.

3) Iraq

Image Cedits: GuruGamer

In 2019, the Iraqi government decided to impose a ban on PUBG Mobile Lite. This move came as a response to growing talk of this game having violent tendencies that misled the nation's youth.

This debate also took a cultural turn, with people arguing that PUBG Mobile Lite was against the country's cultural grain. Some even claimed that this game had become a threat to national security.

The ban was not taken to kindly by the Iraqi community of gamers, who argued that they used it to socialize and interact with people their age. But unfortunately, the ban still exists and has no hope of being reversed anytime soon.