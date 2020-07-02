3 games like Mobile Legends on Android

Mobile Legends was banned by the Indian government last month.

Here is a list of games that are similar to Mobile Legends on Android.

Games similar to Mobile Legends

Mobile Legends or Mobile Legends Bang Bang is a popular multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game developed and published by Moonton. It had over 100 million downloads on Google Play Store and was rated 4.2.

The game was, however, included in the list of Chinese applications banned by the Indian government last month as a result of escalating tensions between the neighbouring countries. Since it has been banned, players are now looking for alternative games that they could play.

Here is a list of the games that are similar to Mobile Legends.

Games similar to Mobile Legends Bang Bang

#1 Arena of Valor

Arena of Valor (Picture Source: Google Play Store)

Arena of Valor is a quite popular MOBA game which is available on Google Play Store. It has over 10 million downloads and has a rating of 4. It claims to offer optimal control for mobile devices as well as quicker matchmaking, short matches and compelling gameplay. The game is a good alternative for Mobile Legends.

Advertisement

#2 Heroes of Order & Chaos

Heroes of Order & Chaos (Picture Source: Google Play Store)

Heroes of Order & Chaos is developed by Gameloft SE. It has several heroes who can participate in fast-paced battles that provide an immersive experience. Players can either play in solo or multiplayer modes on three maps. The game has over 10 million downloads and is rated 3.6.

#3 Vainglory

Vainglory (Picture Source: Vainglory/YT))

Vainglory has over 10 million downloads and is rated 3.7 on Google Play Store. The game, which is developed by Super Evil Megacorp, provides smooth graphics and controls. There are more than 50 heroes for players to choose from.

League of Legends: Wild Rift could also prove to be a great alternative for Mobile Legends after its release.