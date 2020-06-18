3 games similar to PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile Lite is the lighter version of PUBG Mobile.

This article contains a list of games that are similar to PUBG Mobile Lite.

Similar games to PUBG Mobile Lite (Image Source: Wallpapercave)

PUBG Mobile Lite is the toned-down version of the famous battle royale game PUBG Mobile and is explicitly made for users with low-end devices. The game has over 100 million downloads on Google Play Store.

Some players are, however, also on the lookout for alternative games that are similar to PUBG Mobile Lite. With that in mind, we have compiled a list of three games that are similar to PUBG Mobile Lite and are equally as enjoyable.

#1 Hopeless Land

Hopeless Land (Picture Courtesy: Hopeless Land)

Hopeless Land is a great alternative to PUBG Mobile Lite. Players have to battle it out against one another and the last player/team standing wins the match. It runs well on low-end devices and provides a pleasant gaming experience.

It has over 50 million downloads on Google Play Store and is rated 3.8.

#2 Garena Free Fire

Garena Free Fire (Picture Courtesy: Garena Free Fire)

Free Fire is one of the most popular games on the mobile platform and has been downloaded over 500 million times. It is a quick-paced battle royale game in which 50 players battle one another on an island.

The game is rated 3.9 on Google Play Store.

#3 Knives Out

Knives Out (Picture Courtesy: Knives Out)

Knives Out is another alternative to PUBG Mobile Lite. It is an action-filled game that has over 10 million downloads and is rated 3.5 on Google Play Store.

Along with a battle royale mode, the game has other unique features including Sniper Battle, 50 v 50 and Team Fight.