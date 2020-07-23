3 instances when Pokimane shut down trolls with witty replies

Pokimane is easily one of the most popular streamers on Twitch and Youtube and is extremely well-known for her videos, especially her Fortnite streams. She is classy, cool, funny, and downright endearing and it is a pleasure to watch her play on the screen.

More than any thing else, Pokimane is a true feminist, who has time and again talked about how badly female streamers can be treated by others in the industry and how she has struggled with trolling as well.

A lot of these times, she has been known to school a few people who dare to mess with her, in a way as elegant and as brutal as Pokimane is. Let’s just say, we all stay pretty much in awe of how much of a badass Pokimane really is.

3 times Pokimane shut down trolls

When she gave a 12-year-old a lesson in appropriate streaming behavior.

Pokimane's beef with the 12 year old

In an incident that really left her shocked in the middle of her Fortnite stream, Pokimane had to deal with a nasty 12-year-old fan. This young boy, who was wildly inappropriate in the way he spoke to Pokimane, was paired with Pokimane in one Fortnite battle royale.

However, when he began to pass crass comments about her, Pokimane shut him down immediately and chided him for being a kid who was way over the line. She famously remarked, “You know, it’s one thing to be a perverted 12-year-old, but to be a racist one too, that’s a little too much.”

I think we can all agree that she handled that pretty well.

When she schooled her entire stream of fans on how to respect a woman’s body

Pokimane gives a witty reply to fans

Once when someone on her stream called Pokimane ‘THICC’, she was extremely angry and made sure that she let all of her fans know it. The comment came in the context of Pokimane having a specific body type, which was offensive, and downright cheap.

However, Pokimane is a boss who would have none of it. She lost her cool and ranted about how stupid it was to comment about her body.

“You know, people shouldn’t freak out about me getting up. If you think it shows that I have hips, then get the fuck over it, man!”

When she gave a savage and hilarious response to a donor who asked her out.

While donating to her stream, a man thought it would be cool to point out how people keep hitting on Pokimane and then do the exact same thing the next second.

He then proceeded to ask her out and said that he would pick her up in a 1998 Toyota Tercel. Pokimane took the incident in her stride and quickly googled the car that the donor had mentioned.

Looking at the state of the car, Pokimane quickly shut the man down by saying, “Do you want me to refund the 5 dollars? Because honestly, it looks like you can use them more than I can.”

Serves the guy right for objectifying Pokimane in the middle of a stream.