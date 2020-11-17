3 reasons why Assassin's Creed Valhalla is the ultimate Khal Drogo simulator

A brooding, braided, muscle-bound warrior with an affinity to decapitate enemies, who perhaps just goes a bit too far with the brutality. Does that sound familiar? When playing through Assassin's Creed Valhalla as Eivor, players must've felt like they've seen this kind of brutality and sheer badassery before. If so, they would've thought of Khal Drogo from Game of Thrones.

Regardless of whether the player decides to play as the Male of Female Eivor, their personality shines through in a similar way in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. In the game, players get to step into the mighty shoes of a Viking, people most famous for conquering lands all over Europe and terrorizing their foes.

The same description could honestly pass for the Dothraki, with their mighty army conquering most of Essos for the highest bidder. At the same time, Eivor in Assassin's Creed is not a mercenary but is a force to be reckoned with in the same way.

In this article, we share insights on why Assassin's Creed Valhalla lets you essentially play as Khal Drogo from Game of Thrones.

Why Assassin's Creed Valhalla is the ultimate Khal Drogo simulator?

Honorable Mention: Players can also choose to give Eivor braids, much in the same way that the Dothraki braided their hair.

1) The Combat

Khal Drogo, without even having to lift a sword, is instantly the most intimidating presence in Game of Thrones right out of the gate. Being played by someone as larger-than-life as Jason Momoa certainly helps.

The few times we saw the Khal fight, audiences were in awe of his surprisingly agile movement and the swift brutality he delivers. Drogo is unnaturally charismatic and commands respect instantaneously.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla possibly has the best combat mechanics in all of the Assassin's Creed franchise. With the player being able to dispatch small armies with the use of their trusty Axe or any number of other cool weaponry.

Eivor is able to instantly dominate battlefields with ease as he slices, decapitates, and doge with surprising amounts of charm.

2) Conquering Kingdoms

From the moment the Dothraki are introduced, Daenerys and the audience learn that victory is all but guaranteed should the Dothraki decide to sail to Westeros along with them to fight in their army. Khal Drogo essentially commands an army of King or Queen-makers that will unseat the incumbent and conquer an entire kingdom.

Most of Assassin's Creed Valhalla has the player forging alliances in England and installing new Kings or queens in regions in a way that is helpful to their clan's cause. Eivor is essentially the King/Queen maker around these parts, and everyone eventually falls to his ax sooner or later.

Eivor is a force of nature that simply will not stop until his clan has a home in England without the threat of being conquered.

3) Surprisingly Poetic

Khal Drogo is a man of few words, and who can blame him? Why use words when grunts and nods do the work. However, the Khal is known to spit some fire when he goes on about how he will tear down castles and behead kings. In his way, Drogo is quite poetic. Either when he is professing his love to his Khaleesi or getting the Dothraki fired up for their assault on King's Landing, he certainly has a way with words.

Eivor is poetic in the traditional kind, where other characters often remark his flair for poetry. This is best exemplified in the Flyting duels, which is essentially a rap battle in its earliest form.

Throughout Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Eivor makes grand speeches to fire up his clan before heading into a battle and is as adept with wordplay as they are with swordplay.