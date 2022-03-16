3 reasons fans are demanding BGMI Lite in 2022

The desire for BGMI Lite has been a point of contention within India's mobile gaming community. Since the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India, users have been flooding channels, commenting on many social media platforms, and tagging influencers to express their thoughts about the toned-down version's release.

This discussion has gone on for months, and some influencers, including Ghatak and Maxtern, have shared their thoughts. However, the developers have made no official communication about this version, except for a poll on the official Discord server.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Why are gamers asking for BGMI Lite in 2022?

1) Low hardware requirements and inability to play Indian version

Many players are longing for the Lite version (Image via Sportskeeda)

PUBG Mobile Lite's meager system requirements are one of its selling points. Even smartphones with as low as 1 GB of RAM and Android versions 4.0.3 and higher can smoothly run this scaled-down version.

This enabled users from all over the world to have an exhilarating gaming experience.

Before the ban, the game had a sizable following in India, but many players with excellent devices migrated to BGMI upon its release. In contrast, those with low-end devices could not play the Indian version.

As a result, gamers have expressed a strong desire for a scaled-down version of BGMI, which is the primary cause for the demand.

2) Lack of alternative

After the ban of Free Fire, there are no alternatives (Image via Sportskeeda)

PUBG Mobile Lite is explicitly designed for low-end smartphones and provides a fantastic gaming experience. Even though BGMI was published in 2021, it was unable to meet the needs of this audience.

While numerous BR games are now accessible on mobile, many more are in the works. Due to the ban on Free Fire, which was one of the games that could run smoothly on budget smartphones, the Indian market currently does not have a suitable alternative.

3) Skins and other investments

A lot of gamers spent money on purchasing skins and other items in PUBG Mobile Lite

Many players committed substantial sums of money to PUBG Mobile Lite before its suspension in India to get skins, the Winner Pass, and a range of other cosmetics. However, they have been unable to play the game following the ban.

Users are hopeful that, upon its return in a new avatar, they may be able to access their inventory once again in the specially localized version. This hope is based on the experiences of Indian PUBG Mobile players, who were allowed to transfer their data to BGMI and continue their progress and inventories in the new edition.

Edited by Ravi Iyer