3 reasons why Indian PUBG Mobile Lite players are requesting BGMI Lite

In India, PUBG Mobile Lite has been banned for more than a year, and fans have been anticipating the launch of BGMI Lite ever since the release of BGMI. Tons of developments have taken place, including a poll held on the official discord server of BGMI.

Many influencers have also provided users with hints. However, the creators have not made any official announcement in this respect, leaving fans extremely disappointed.

BGMI Lite: Primary reasons why PUBG Mobile Lite fans want the game

3) Scarcity of alternatives

Not many games can match the requirements of PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via Sportskeeda)

After the PUBG Mobile Lite ban, there was no feasible alternative. There aren't many games that can provide users with such an engaging battle royale experience while also meeting such minimal system requirements.

Moreover, because a considerable share of the PUBG Mobile Lite user base was composed of Indian players, it would make sense for a lighter version of BGMI (BGMI Lite) to be released in the nation.

2) Lower RAM and device requirements

PUBG Mobile Lite has lower device and storage requirements (Image Via Google Play Store)

PUBG Mobile Lite's minimal RAM, device and storage requirements were essential aspects of the game's massive success in India. Once the BGMI Lite is released, players using low-end devices can enjoy it by participating in an exhilarating Battle Royale experience once again.

1) Old inventories

A lot of users spent money in-game on buying cosmetics and more (Image via Sportskeeda)

Like its parent version, PUBG Mobile Lite offers its users tons of cosmetic items like skins and more. Consequently, many Indian players had invested their money in acquiring such things in the game, and they now wish to recover all of them.

In conjunction with the release of BGMI Lite, a feature for transferring data and items will likely be included. When BGMI was first released in July, a similar option was made available to users.

