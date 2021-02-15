Red Dead Redemption solidified Rockstar Games as not just a house for wanton violence and escapism, but masterful storytelling as well. Before the game's release, Rockstar Games was mostly known in the video game industry for franchises like GTA and Manhunt.

Those games were brilliant in their own right, but they weren't a tour-de-force in storytelling. 2008's GTA IV signaled a change in writing from Rockstar Games that would later be perfected in 2010's Red Dead Redemption.

GTA IV and Red Dead Redemption got audiences to empathize with its characters. The games had grounded storylines saddled with Rockstar's over-the-top ridiculousness. The games were wrought with emotional conflict and complex ideas.

Red Dead Redemption and its 2018 sequel have been regarded as Rockstar's finest works in storytelling. The original is nearly 11 years old, and there have been rumors of a remaster for quite a while now.

3 reasons why players will love a Red Dead Redemption Remaster from Rockstar

#1 - Console exclusivity

The original Red Dead Redemption can only be played on a PlayStation 3 or Xbox 360. The game can also be played through PlayStation Now.

Advertisement

PC players were visibly chuffed when they learned that Red Dead Redemption 2 will be coming out on the PC as well. The game was truly unleashed on the PC as they can take advantage of the power of today's GPUs.

This could be experienced once again with a remaster. Even next-gen console owners would love to see what the game feels like with updated visuals and gameplay.

#2 - Updated Mechanics

The game in 2010 was on a version of RAGE (Rockstar Advanced Game Engine). This has been upgraded by some margin in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Even though players still enjoy John Marston's story, it is hard to shake off the feeling that the game is slightly outdated.

While it hasn't aged like the original Resident Evil, it is still far from ideal for new players who did not experience the original when it came out.

By taking advantage of the updated visuals and mechanics of the RAGE engine from Red Dead Redemption 2, a remaster will look more polished.

#3 - A chance to play the story chronologically

Advertisement

Rockstar's decision to have a prequel titled Red Dead Redemption 2 is one that fans love to highlight jokingly. With a remaster of the original, players will have a chance to play the Van der Linde gang's story in chronological order.

From Arthur Morgan to John Martson, players can have a complete experience of the western epic. Besides the financial benefits, a remaster is also a fantastic creative opportunity for Rockstar to explore.