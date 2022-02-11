3 things that could change in next Clash of Clans update

Major Clash of Clans updates occur four times a year: in the spring, summer, autumn, and winter. These vital updates add in a slew of new features, including new troops, structures, and more.

With the Spring 2022 update rapidly approaching, players can expect it to arrive by the first or second week of April based on the dates of prior similar updates. This update will include significant changes, some of which have been confirmed by the Clash of Clans team and others which have been predicted by various YouTubers.

3 possible changes in the next Clash of Clans update

Players can expect these changes in the upcoming Spring 2022 update:

1) Seventh Builder Hut

Interestingly, a second Master Builder Hut can be seen at the home base in the Grand Warden Warrior skin promo video, indicating that players may have access to a seventh builder. There are currently six builders, five of which are only available in the home base and one of which is a Master Builder who may freely wander between the home and builder bases.

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans



Happy Lunar New Year to those who are celebrating! 🥳 It's another new season stacked with cool challenges, perks and rewards! This month we welcome the Warrior Warden to the family of Warrior heroes, available in February's Gold Pass!Happy Lunar New Year to those who are celebrating! It's another new season stacked with cool challenges, perks and rewards! This month we welcome the Warrior Warden to the family of Warrior heroes, available in February's Gold Pass! Happy Lunar New Year to those who are celebrating! 🐯 🎊 🥳 https://t.co/4gPNYrsP5X

The promo video shows two Master Builder Huts, implying that after the spring update, players will have two Master Builders freely wandering between their bases. Clearly, this is great news for players as an additional Master Builder will help building upgrades complete far more quickly on both bases. With only one Master Builder in the builder base, players have to wait a long time to begin another building upgrade.

2) Fifth X-Bow

Eagle-eyed players may have spotted five X-Bows in the Grand Warden Warrior skin promo video, which could imply that a fifth X-Bow may be unlocked soon.

House of Clashers @HouseofClashers #CoC #SneakPeek The first rumors for the next Clash of Clans update are out! On the Warrior Warden promo video on YouTube, we can spot 2 changes: 5 X-Bows and 2 Master Builder Huts. Can we expect a 7th Builder on the Home Village? #ClashofClans The first rumors for the next Clash of Clans update are out! On the Warrior Warden promo video on YouTube, we can spot 2 changes: 5 X-Bows and 2 Master Builder Huts. Can we expect a 7th Builder on the Home Village? #ClashofClans #CoC #SneakPeek https://t.co/EeGxp5ajv9

If this change does occur in the Spring update, it will most likely become much easier to defend against both air and ground troops and attack strategies. Since X-Bows are a crucial part of any base's defenses, an additional one would definitely affect an enemy's attack strategy unless various troops themselves undergo damage or hitpoint changes.

3) Super Hog Rider

Sumit 007, one of the most popular Clash of Clans YouTubers, has hinted at a possible update change. Sumit is a popular Indian esports YouTuber who creates entertaining gaming videos as well as videos regarding clan warfare and effective attack strategies.

Furthermore, he is known for dropping indications about forthcoming updates. Sumit was looking through a photo book in his most recent video when he hinted at the Super Hog Rider who, like other super troops, will take up more housing space, but will also deal more damage and have more hitpoints.

Edited by Atul S