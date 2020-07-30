Sexual harassment and sexism are not new to the gaming world. The stereotype of a male gamer has been around for quite a while, and women have been made to feel inadequate or untalented as gamers on streaming platforms like Twitch.

Female streamers on Twitch have now started speaking out about the sexist remarks that were passed about them by fellow male streamers. So much so that Samantha Wong, a prominent female gamer, even accused Twitch of disregarding her sexual harassment complaint.

When the situation is such, it is imperative to make women feel safe enough. However, there have been several female streamers who have spoken up about their experiences and accused their male colleagues of sexual harassment.

3 Twitch streamers who have been accused of harassment

SayNoToRage

SayNoToRage, image courtesy: Twitter

The popular Twitch streamer, Lono, was accused of sexual misconduct by five or six different women. The Destiny streamer then released a video seeking an apology from these women for his behavior.

“I am not a victim in this situation. There is no excuse for my behavior. There is no way to gloss over it, and the things that I did were unacceptable.”

However, Lono changed his tune after a couple of weeks when he released another video and claimed that his apology did not mean an admission of guilt and that he has never behaved inappropriately with anyone.

Syndicate

Image courtesy: JaackMaate, YT

Thomas George Cassell, or more popularly known as Tom Syndicate, is another extremely popular streamer who has been accused of sexual misconduct. Several women have pointed their fingers at Tom Cassell, and even alleged that he raped them. With such heavy accusations, Syndicate reacted by sharing a statement that these allegations were nothing short of defamation.

“I was shocked and sickened by the false allegations made against me on Sunday by two women I once called friends.”

The matter remains unresolved, and even Twitch, who is now harshly banning accounts, has left Syndicate alone for now.

IAmSp00n

Image courtesy: TopTwitchStreamers 3 streamers who have been accused of harassment

Although not an extremely popular streamer, IAmSp00n is someone who was accused of sexual misconduct and is perhaps the only streamer who has accepted the allegations against him. He issued an apology on Twitter and penned a “Departure” note for his subscribers.

“Thank you for the past 11 years. I was lucky enough to be included in so many amazing projects and involved with some amazing people regardless of my actions that happened behind closed doors. I will always love the gaming industry and what it has done for so many people.”

With more and more female streamers opening up about their own struggles in the gaming world, we can only hope that things get better with time.