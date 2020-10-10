30 best Free Fire guild names in October 2020

Guilds are an essential aspect of Garena Free Fire, as you can create one and play alongside teammates in guild tournaments. As a result, you can obtain several rewards and exchange guild points for numerous items.

Many also look for fancy names with stylish fonts and symbols for their guilds to set them apart from others. If you are one of them, this article is for you, as we have compiled a list of such names for the game.

30 best Free Fire guild names to try out

#1 DØØM

#2 𓂀 𝕋ℍ𝕌𝔾𝕊 𓂀

#3 𝙒𝙤𝙡𝙫𝙚𝙨

#4 𝙱𝚛𝚞𝚝𝚊𝚕

#5 ᏢᏞᎪᎶuᎬ

#6 𝒲Δ𝑅

#7 ᴛɪᴛᴀɴs

#8 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐬

#9 𝕹𝖎𝖌𝖍𝖙𝖒𝖆𝖗𝖊𝖘

#10 𝐹𝑒𝒶𝓇

#11 Uɳƙσɯɳ

#12 PLДCID

#13 🅲🅾🅽🆀🆄🅴🆁🅾🆁🆂

#14 Ｒａｉｎ

#15 CУБФЯG

#16 вσмвαя∂

#17 MΛFIΛジ

#18 ꜱʟᴀʏᴇʀ

#19 ᕼᗴᗩᗪᔕᕼᗝ丅

#20 𝕽𝖊𝖆𝖕𝖊𝖗

#21 Oυƚʅαɯ

#22 ▄︻𝐼𝒞𝐸═━

#23 Rᴇᴀᴘᴇʀ

#24 卂Ɋㄩ卂

#25 𝘛𝘺𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘵

#26 [ᴘʟᴀɢᴜᴇ]

#27 ɢʀɪᴍ

#28 么ᴍᴀʀᴠᴇʟs么

#29 Йїgнт

#30 ДCID

You have to use websites like fancytexttool.com, lingojam.com and fancytextguru.com to incorporate such fancy text and symbols in your names, as regular keyboards do not feature these special keys.

How to change the name of a guild in Free Fire

Only the guild leaders can change the name of their guilds, but they will have to shell out 500 diamonds for the same. Following are the steps to do so:

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire and press on the guild icon on the right side of the main menu.

Step 2: The guild will open up. Click on the rename icon present beside the name.

Step 3: A dialog box will appear, prompting you to enter the new name in the text field.

Step 4: Paste the desired name copied from one of the sites above and press on the button below it.

The name of the guild will then be changed. As mentioned above, it'll cost 500 diamonds.

