Free Fire offers its players an opportunity to create guilds or squads so that they can play alongside their friends and participate in tournaments with them.

Some players prefer to have simple and straightforward names for their squads while others prefer cool and more unique names.

While players are required to name their guilds or squads upon creation, Free Fire allows users to rename them by spending a specific amount of diamonds.

In this article, we list out 30 cool names that players can use for their squads in Garena Free Fire. We have also added a step-by-step guide to changing your squad name in the game.

30 best names for your Free Fire squad

Here is the list of names that can players can use in Free Fire:

#1 𝕴𝖓𝖋𝖊𝖗𝖓𝖆𝖑

#2 𝓑𝓪𝓻𝓻𝓲𝓬𝓪𝓮𝓭𝓮

#3 𝐖𝐨𝐥𝐯𝐞𝐬

#4 ИIGHΓMДЯΞS

#5 cₐₙₙₒₙ

#6 Tɾιɠɠҽɾ

#7 🅲🅷🅰🆁🅶🅴

#8 Fɪ尺Ɛ

#9 𝗦𝗮𝗹𝘃𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻

#10 K1NGS

#11 ПΛƬIӨП

#12 ₳ӾɆ

#13 ℌ𝔬𝔲𝔫𝔡𝔰

#14 乃乇卂丂ㄒ丂

#15 ΓΞSΓ

#16 ＤＲ３ＡＭ

#17 FΛLLΞN

#18 𝙰𝚗𝚐𝙴𝚕𝚂

#19 Pαƈƙ

#20 InCuBus

#21 𝘽𝙧1𝙘𝙠

#22 ᕼ3ᒪᒪ

#23 𝗦𝘂𝗡

#24 ΛCΣ

#25 𝐆𝐔𝐀𝐑𝐃𝐈𝐀𝐍𝐒

#26 ᘉᘿᘻᘿSᓰS

#27 VΞLФCIΓУ

#28 Яёgїп

#29 千ㄩ尺ㄚㄚ

#30 𝐖𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐝

Regular keyboards do not have unique fonts and characters, so users would have to use websites like fancytextool and fancytextguru to generate them.

How to change the name of your guild in Free Fire

Players must note that only the leader of the squad can change the name of the guild. Here are the steps you can take to change your guild’s name in Free Fire:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and click on the ‘Guild’ icon located on the right side of the main menu.

Step 2: Click on the rename icon which is present beside the name of the guild.

Press on the rename icon

Step 3: A dialog box appears. Fill in the required name in the respective text field

Fill in the required name

Step 4: After doing so, click the button beneath the text box. Changing the name of your guild would cost you 500 diamonds.