Free Fire offers its players an opportunity to create guilds or squads so that they can play alongside their friends and participate in tournaments with them.

Some players prefer to have simple and straightforward names for their squads while others prefer cool and more unique names.

While players are required to name their guilds or squads upon creation, Free Fire allows users to rename them by spending a specific amount of diamonds.

In this article, we list out 30 cool names that players can use for their squads in Garena Free Fire.ย We have also added a step-by-step guide to changing your squad name in the game.

30 best names for your Free Fire squad

Here is the list of names that can players can use in Free Fire:

#1 ๐•ด๐–“๐–‹๐–Š๐–—๐–“๐–†๐–‘

#2 ๐“‘๐“ช๐“ป๐“ป๐“ฒ๐“ฌ๐“ช๐“ฎ๐“ญ๐“ฎ

#3 ๐–๐จ๐ฅ๐ฏ๐ž๐ฌ

#4 ะ˜IGHฮ“Mะ”ะฏฮžS

#5 cโ‚โ‚™โ‚™โ‚’โ‚™

#6 Tษพฮนษ ษ าฝษพ

#7 ๐Ÿ ฒ๐Ÿ ท๐Ÿ ฐ๐Ÿ†๐Ÿ ถ๐Ÿ ด

#8 Fษชๅฐบฦ

#9 ๐—ฆ๐—ฎ๐—น๐˜ƒ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป

#10 K1NGS

#11 ะŸฮ›ฦฌIำจะŸ

#12 โ‚ณำพษ†

#13 โ„Œ๐”ฌ๐”ฒ๐”ซ๐”ก๐”ฐ

#14 ไนƒไน‡ๅ‚ไธ‚ใ„’ไธ‚

#15 ฮ“ฮžSฮ“

#16 ๏ผค๏ผฒ๏ผ“๏ผก๏ผญ

#17 Fฮ›LLฮžN

#18 ๐™ฐ๐š—๐š๐™ด๐š•๐š‚

#19 Pฮฑฦˆฦ™

#20 InCuBus

#21 ๐˜ฝ๐™ง1๐™˜๐™

#22 แ•ผ3แ’ชแ’ช

#23 ๐—ฆ๐˜‚๐—ก

#24 ฮ›Cฮฃ

#25 ๐†๐”๐€๐‘๐ƒ๐ˆ๐€๐๐’

#26 แ˜‰แ˜ฟแ˜ปแ˜ฟSแ“ฐS

#27 VฮžLะคCIฮ“ะฃ

#28 ะฏั‘gั—ะฟ

#29 ๅƒใ„ฉๅฐบใ„šใ„š

#30 ๐–๐ข๐œ๐ค๐ž๐

Regular keyboards do not have unique fonts and characters, so users would have to use websites like fancytextool and fancytextguru to generate them.

How to change the name of your guild in Free Fire

Players must note that only the leader of the squad can change the name of the guild. Here are the steps you can take to change your guildโ€™s name in Free Fire:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and click on the โ€˜Guildโ€™ icon located on the right side of the main menu.

Step 2: Click on the rename icon which is present beside the name of the guild.

Press on the rename icon

Step 3: A dialog box appears. Fill in the required name in the respective text fieldย

Fill in the required name

Step 4: After doing so, click the button beneath the text box. Changing the name of your guild would cost you 500 diamonds.ย