30 best PUBG New State gaming names for gamers

After a long wait, PUBG New State is finally ready for release today, November 11, 2021. Indian mobile gamers are highly excited to get their hands on to the new game from Krafton.
PUBG New State belongs to the battle royale genre and centers around the idea of eliminating all opponents and surviving till the end. The advanced and futuristic version of Krafton's famous title PUBG Mobile will be available on both mobile gaming platforms, Android and iOS.
While players are excited to start a new journey with Krafton's latest title, they may experience some confusion while choosing a name. In this article, players will find the 30 best names to kick off their journey with PUBG New State.
30 best names to use in PUBG New State:
When starting the game, players can set an IGN (in-game name). Other players on the server and his teammates will know them by that name only. Some players prefer to crack fun or be stylish with their IGNs. Here is a list of names that players can use to begin their journey with PUBG New State:
1. BotFragger
2. Headhunter
3. AllGoodNamesRGone
4. KillChor
5. ExWhyZed
6. ZeroKillNoob
7. HuNgrYKiLLer
9. Can'tkillme?
10. Knockfinisher
11. Slaythemwithrespect
12. TakeTheL
13. Yoursnightmare
14. CheckMate
15. StarsAlign
16. Warrior
17. Hunter
18. Clutchnoob
19. AWMGod
20. Psycho killer
21. 乂TØXIC乂
22. ★彡[ĐàŔk々Š0ūŁ]彡★
23. ★彡[ᴅᴇᴀᴅ ᴋɪʟʟᴇʀ]彡★
24. ꧁༒•TheKing•༒꧂
25. ༺Leͥgeͣnͫd༻ᴳᵒᵈ
26. ƤℜɆĐ₳₮Øℜ
27. BŁλ₡ƙCØBƦλ
28. ǷƹϟҬƦθƴƹƦ
29. ꧁H҉A҉C҉K҉E҉R҉꧂
30. SkULL༒CruSHeR
Players also have the option to change their IGNs later if needed.
Players who prefer to write their names in stylish font can take help from nickfinder.com and lingojam.com. They can create a unique username for themselves by using these two websites.