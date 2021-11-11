30 best PUBG New State gaming names for gamers

After a long wait, PUBG New State is finally ready for release today, November 11, 2021. Indian mobile gamers are highly excited to get their hands on to the new game from Krafton.

PUBG New State belongs to the battle royale genre and centers around the idea of eliminating all opponents and surviving till the end. The advanced and futuristic version of Krafton's famous title PUBG Mobile will be available on both mobile gaming platforms, Android and iOS.

PUBG: NEW STATE @PUBG_NEWSTATE Hello Survivors!

Due to current server issues we've decided to postpone the official launch of the game TWO hours to 06:00 (UTC). We apologize for any inconvenience.

While players are excited to start a new journey with Krafton's latest title, they may experience some confusion while choosing a name. In this article, players will find the 30 best names to kick off their journey with PUBG New State.

30 best names to use in PUBG New State:

When starting the game, players can set an IGN (in-game name). Other players on the server and his teammates will know them by that name only. Some players prefer to crack fun or be stylish with their IGNs. Here is a list of names that players can use to begin their journey with PUBG New State:

1. BotFragger

2. Headhunter

3. AllGoodNamesRGone

4. KillChor

5. ExWhyZed

6. ZeroKillNoob

7. HuNgrYKiLLer

9. Can'tkillme?

10. Knockfinisher

11. Slaythemwithrespect

12. TakeTheL

13. Yoursnightmare

14. CheckMate

15. StarsAlign

16. Warrior

17. Hunter

18. Clutchnoob

19. AWMGod

20. Psycho killer

21. 乂TØXIC乂

22. ★彡[ĐàŔk々Š0ūŁ]彡★

23. ★彡[ᴅᴇᴀᴅ ᴋɪʟʟᴇʀ]彡★

24. ꧁༒•TheKing•༒꧂

25. ༺Leͥgeͣnͫd༻ᴳᵒᵈ

26. ƤℜɆĐ₳₮Øℜ

27. BŁλ₡ƙCØBƦλ

28. ǷƹϟҬƦθƴƹƦ

29. ꧁H҉A҉C҉K҉E҉R҉꧂

30. SkULL༒CruSHeR

Players also have the option to change their IGNs later if needed.

Players who prefer to write their names in stylish font can take help from nickfinder.com and lingojam.com. They can create a unique username for themselves by using these two websites.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee