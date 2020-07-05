30 cool names for girls in PUBG Mobile in July 2020

PUBG Mobile is quite popular, and players sometimes prefer to have a cool and unique name.

Here is a list of 30 cool names for girls in July 2020.

30 cool name for girls in PUBG Mobile (Picture Source: apkbooth.com)

The popularity curve of the game PUBG Mobile is ever rising since its release about two years back. The game has been expanding as a competitive eSport as well as on the casual front.

Many female content creators like Xyaa and Rog Stream have also emerged, who spend hours daily to live stream their PUBG gameplay. There is also increased participation in the game by the girls.

Here is a list of cool names for girls in PUBG Mobile:

#1 Extr3me

#2 stєllαr

#3 тιgяιѕ

#4 Crystal

#5 🅔🅡🅡🅞🅡

#6 ℤ𝕖𝕒𝕙

#7 𝓑𝔂 𝓪 𝓰𝓲𝓻𝓵

#8 sᴛʀᴀɴɢᴇʀ

#9 Trag1₵

#10 ͏m͏a͏j͏e͏s͏t͏y

#11 𝕮𝖔𝖘𝖒𝖔

#12 Enigma

#13 Variance

#14 Sɭʌƴɘʀ

#15 Z3LDA

#16 Coɱpɭɘx

#17 Magic

#18 Immortality

#19 Fortun3

#20 Light1ng

#21 σиℓуσиє

#22 Sp1rit

#23 яα∂ιαит

#24 Sk1lled

#25 Digital Goddess

#26 🅢🅣🅐🅡

#27 𝖂𝖔𝖓𝖉𝖊𝖗

#28 Atheris

#29 Reyna

#30 Pʀɩvɩɭɘʛɘ

The choice of the name is intuitive and instinctive. Some players might like a name, whereas others might not. Players can choose the names from the list above or use the websites given below to select as well as modify the existing name.

#1 nickfinder

#2 fancytexttool

#3 lingojam

#4 tricksnation

How to change the in-game name in PUBG Mobile?

Players can select their in-game name when they initially start playing the game. But the players can also change the name later on. Changing the name is quite easy, and all that the player requires is the ‘Rename Card.’ Follow the steps given below to change your existing IGN.

Step 1: Open inventory and select the rename card.

Step 2: Press the use button, a dialog box will appear, prompting the player to enter the new name.

Step 3: Enter the name and click ok, the name will be changed.