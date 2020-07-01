30 cool names for PUBG Mobile in July 2020

PUBG Mobile is quite popular, and players sometimes prefer to have a cool and unique name.

This article is a list of such names that players can use, and also talks about how to change them.

When it comes to battle royale games on mobiles, PUBG Mobile is the first name that pops up in our minds. The game has attained mass popularity on the platform since its release. It basically sees 100 players parachute onto an island to get the chicken dinner.

In such a scenario, having a unique name makes you stand out from the crowd. Some players prefer to have straightforward names, without any symbols and changes in font, whereas others prefers to use various fonts and symbols. If you are one of the latter kind, this article is for you.

Here is a list of 30 cool names that players can use in PUBG Mobile

#1 Rezist

#2 p0wer

#3 Leo

#4 BeeRus

#5 🅳🅰🅽🅶🅴🆁

#6 K̶i̶l̶l̶

#7 Ⓗ@ⓟⓟⓨ

#8 K1ll

#9 ₥₳₦

#10 VłⱤɄ₴

#11 ĐɆ₳₮Ⱨ

#12 αи¢ιєит

#13 ꌃꂦ꓄

#14 Ev1l

#15 ᴮᴸᵁᴱ

#16 ᎠᏒᎪᎶᎾ

#17 M1ND

#18 DΞДDSHФΓ

#19 B̷o̷l̷t̷

#20 DoubleYou

#21 F1ИΞ

#22 🅻🅴🆃🅷🅰🅻

#23 ΔỮŘΔ

#24 Đ€ŁŦΔ

#25 【O】【V】【E】【R】

#26 ɹǝɐɹ

#27 ZeD

#28 Tr1ple

#29 𝕋𝕣𝕖𝕞𝕠𝕣

#30 иιѕку

How to change name in PUBG Mobile

The choice of name is entirely subjective, and depends on the player. Some players might like a specific name, while others might not. Having said that, the names mentioned above are only a recommendation, and players may choose any name they like.

Talking about name changing, players get an option to set their initial in-game names when they play PUBG Mobile for the first time. After that, they can change their name using the rename card, and it is quite easy to do so.

Follow the steps given below to change your name in PUBG Mobile.

Step 1: Go to your inventory and go to the section below the emotes.

Step 2: Click on the rename card and press use.

Step 3: Enter the name when prompted and press ok.

The name will be changed successfully.