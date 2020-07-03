30 cool PUBG Mobile squad names in July 2020

30 cool PUBG Mobile squad names in July 2020 (Picture Source: wallpaperaccess.com)

The distinct features and constant updates have kept players hooked onto popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile. There has also been a gradual rise in the player base of the game, and users across the world are engrossed in it. It has been downloaded over 100 million times on the Google Play Store itself.

PUBG Mobile lets you play in a squad with your friends as well. And many players like fancy names for their squads/clans, once they join or create one.

Most clans have distinctive names, with fonts and symbols, while others have simple names. The reason players wish to have unique clan names is so that they can distinguish themselves from others. With that in mind, here are 30 cool clan names for PUBG Mobile.

#1 Band1ts

#2 Team ₵ɄⱤⱤɆ₦₵Ɏ

#3 ғᴏʀᴢᴇ

#4 𝕯𝖊𝖆𝖙𝖍

#5 🆂🅴🅴🅺🅴🆁🆂

#6 Faux

#7 яєкт

#8 Berg

#9 BYƬΣ

#10 hashTAG

#11 Grim

#12 𝔗𝔦𝔱𝔩𝔢𝔡

#13 𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓮𝓷𝓼𝓲𝓽𝔂

#14 Firing Squad

#15 ThundR

#16 𝕃𝕖𝕥𝕤𝔾𝕠

#17 Rampange

#18 ɪɴsᴜʀɢᴇɴᴄᴇ

#19 Collateral

#20 ultiMATES

#21 ЯΣIGП

#22 Fatál

#23 ᴏᴅᴅ𝟷

#24 R3bels

#25 Felis leo

#26 🅰🅴🅾🅻🆄🆂

#27 Invoked

#28 ChosenOnes

#29 Warlike

#30 FireFly

The name of the clan can be set while forming it. In case it comes up, there is also a way to change the name of the clan. To do so, its leader will have to purchase the clan rename card from the clan shop.

For those unaware, follow the steps given below to change a clan name.

Step 1: After purchasing the clan rename card from the clan shop, the player has to go the inventory.

Step 2: Click on the clan rename card and press use.

Step 3: Enter the desired name in the pop up that appears and press ok.

However, it is essential to note that clan name can be changed only once every 60 days. So, players should be careful while doing so.