4 games that saw an increase in popularity after PUBG Mobile ban in India

PUBG Mobile’s ban in India led to shockwaves running through the entire mobile gaming community. It left quite a lot of battle royale enthusiasts disappointed. The repercussions of the ban were obviously profitable for several of PUBG Mobile’s competitors, namely games like COD Mobile and Garena Free Fire.

Fans scrambled to look for alternatives to PUBG Mobile, and apart from the usual competitors, two more apps recorded a sudden rise in the number of downloads post the ban. In this article, we take a look at these PUBG Mobile alternatives.

All data is taken from Entrackr.

Four games that saw an increase in popularity after PUBG Mobile India ban

1) Garena Free Fire

Download Surge: 2.1 million

Free Fire (Image credits: HDQwalls)

Garena Free Fire gained the most from the ban on PUBG Mobile in India. The battle royale game saw an increase of 2.1 million downloads in just four days after the ban was imposed by the Indian government.

Garena Free Fire stands at more than 500 million downloads, and has definitely bolstered its stronghold in India. It is being said that FAU-G is likely to swoop in a lot of players from Free Fire.

2) Ludo King

Download Surge: 1.52 million

Ludo King (Your Story)

Although Ludo King has no relation with PUBG Mobile, except maybe its voice-chat enabled multiplayer format, it was one of the games that saw an incredible rise in the number of downloads following the PUBG Mobile ban.

Perhaps fans of the battle royale game just decided to give up on the genre altogether and switch to playing Ludo instead, which is why Ludo King recorded a rise of 1.52 million downloads. Hopefully, PUBG Mobile will return soon, and the 1.52 million users Ludo King has gained might just come back as well.

3) Call of Duty Mobile

Download Surge: 1.15 million

COD Mobile gameplay (Image credits: CrushThePixel)

COD Mobile has always been one of the biggest contenders for the throne that was up until recently occupied by PUBG Mobile. While the battle royale experience of COD Mobile might not be its sole focus, it has done a formidable job at creating a game that can keep players hooked for hours, with multiple game modes to enjoy.

Therefore, it came as no surprise when COD Mobile recorded a growth of 1.15 million users in just four days after the PUBG Mobile ban.

4) Pabje

Download Surge: Almost 100k

Pabje (Image credits: GuruGamer)

If you’re wondering what Pabje is, you’re not alone. Pabje or Player and BattleJung Ends is an Indian clone of PUBG Mobile. Pabje has a Lite version of the game as well, although we doubt that it requires a lighter version.

The game saw a steep rise in downloads, mostly because jilted PUBG Mobile fans needed something to make fun of, and the comments left on the app about its graphics and repeated ads are evident of that. Either way, this desi version of PUBG Mobile managed to provide us with a comic relief at least.