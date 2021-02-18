Games are creating such vast amounts of revenue that cyberattacks have become a common trend in the past decade. Major developers/publishers like Ubisoft, CD Projekt Red and Activision, have all fallen prey to cyberattacks.

From ransomware attacks demanding money for the source code of games to the leaking of company data, there seems to be no end to cyberattacks. Locked in a constant battle, cybersecurity experts and cyberhackers play a daily game of virtual code chess, in which the winner takes it all.

Here are some of the most infamous cyberattacks in gaming history, yet...

4 most infamous cyberattacks in gaming history

#4 - CD Projekt Red

In a recent ransomware cyberattack in February, a hacker group known as "Hello Kitty" allegedly stole sensitive files and source codes from CD Projekt Red. The hackers left a ransom note, in which an ultimatum of 48 hours was given to meet the demands; failing which sensitive data files would be leaked to gaming journalists and source code sold online.

Important Update pic.twitter.com/PCEuhAJosR — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) February 9, 2021

According to the latest reports, the group has auctioned off all of the files in a one-time bundle deal of $7 million, which stated that no further replication of the said files were allowed to be made by the hackers.

Just in: #CDProjektRed AUCTION IS CLOSED. #Hackers auctioned off stolen source code for the #RedEngine and #CDPR game releases, and have just announced that a satisfying offer from outside the forum was received, with the condition of no further distribution or selling. pic.twitter.com/4Z2zoZlkV6 — KELA (@Intel_by_KELA) February 11, 2021

#3 - Ubisoft

In a cyberattack on Ubisoft in July 2013, hackers managed to break into some of Ubisoft's online systems. Egregor group was responsible for the cyberattack that left user account details public, however, no payment details were exposed. Ubisoft urged users to change the passwords of their U-Play accounts immediately for good measure.

After a security incident we recommend all Ubisoft account holders change their passwords. Full details here: http://t.co/zK9T4Jlers — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) July 2, 2013

Recently, in November of 2020, Ubisoft stated that it was investigating reports of Watch Dogs: Legion's source code being leaked by the same hackers who targeted their systems in 2013.

Watch Dogs: Legion's source code has reportedly been leaked by hackers, and Ubisoft say they're investigating - https://t.co/tBAAXrN1Oe pic.twitter.com/TWpDljx4dU — Rock Paper Shotgun (@rockpapershot) November 4, 2020

A few days ago, a few members of Egrenor ransomware group were arrested by Ukrainian and French police.

Egregor ransomware members arrested by Ukrainian, French police - @LawrenceAbramshttps://t.co/E3TlL2a676 — BleepingComputer (@BleepinComputer) February 14, 2021

#2 - Activision Blizzard

In 2020, Activision Blizzard game titles experienced simultaneous hits with a DDoS attack. Game titles such as Call of Duty, Overwatch and World of Warcraft went down.

[#Bnet] We are currently experiencing a DDoS attack, which may result in high latency and disconnections for some players. We are actively working to mitigate this issue. — Blizzard CS - The Americas (@BlizzardCS) June 2, 2020

The issue was quickly traced back to Blizzard’s Battle.net, where the attack occurred and subsequently stopped.

Blizzard's BattleNet is currently experiencing a DDoS attack, meaning PC players will likely have issues connecting to the #ModernWarfare, #Warzone, and #BlackOps4 services. pic.twitter.com/OVruZP024u — Call of Duty Tracker (@CODTracker) June 2, 2020

#1 - Nintendo

Nintendo, in June 2020, announced that 300,000+ accounts were hacked, after it was discovered that personal Nintendo Network IDs were used without permission.

I suspect Nintendo may have had a major security breach. My account was accessed numerous times overnight.



My password is a unique string and my PC is definitely clean (not that I ever login via it).



Lots of similar reports on Reddit/twitter.



Unlink PayPal & enable 2FA folks! — Pixelpar (@pixelpar) April 19, 2020

The hackers were not only able to access accounts, but also use the owners' money to buy virtual currency in-game as well. Reportedly, the cyberattack also allowed the hackers to view birthdates, home areas, and granted access to payment services linked to the Nintendo system.