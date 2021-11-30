4 major reasons why fans want BGMI Lite to be released

PUBG Mobile Lite enthusiasts in India have been desperately waiting for the introduction of BGMI Lite for quite some time now. As of now, there has been no official confirmation from the developers confirming the availability of a specific Indian version of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

However, various influencers have revealed hints about the release of BGMI Lite, which has aroused the players' interest. In addition, a poll was conducted on the official BGMI Discord server, where fans were asked why they wanted a lighter version of the game.

Note: The list provided below represents the opinion of the writer.

Fans want BGMI Lite for more accessibility

4) Less storage

PUBG Mobile Lite requires a minimal amount of storage

One of the critical reasons why gamers are not eligible to try out BGMI is due to the storage constraints of their devices. It consumes a significant amount of storage space, and users have to download tons of resource packs and other things in-game additions.

This problem can be addressed with the release of BGMI Lite.

3) Lower RAM requirements

Compared to other games, PUBG Mobile Lite had immensely lower requirements (Image via Tencent)

Among the most important aspects contributing to PUBG Mobile Lite's widespread appeal in India was its lower RAM and device requirements.

Like storage, this is also one of the reasons why fans are demanding that a lighter variant of Battlegrounds Mobile India be made available in the country.

2) Lack of PUBG Mobile Lite alternative

A significant chunk of the PUBG Mobile Lite player base was made up of Indians, and a streamlined version is required to cater to them.

Additionally, there are no viable alternatives since not many games can provide the same level of performance and playability while still meeting such minimal system requirements.

1) Inventory

Many spent their own money on PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

A considerable number of players have invested in their PUBG Mobile Lite accounts. The developers will likely provide them with an option to transfer their account and data to BGMI Lite if it is released.

The transfer process is assumed to be like the one made available for BGMI on its release.

Edited by Ravi Iyer