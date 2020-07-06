5 Android games you can play with a PS4 Controller

The Dualshock 4 (PS4 Controller) has Bluetooth capabilities that allow it to connect to Android/iOS devices.

These are 5 of the best games with controller support.

Rahul Bhushan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Call of Duty Mobile on Android

Android games have indeed come a long way from the endless runners and basic platformer days. Today, games on Android devices are full-fledged first-person shooters, battle royales, and detailed RPGs.

As mobile phone hardware sees massive improvements in both Android and iOS, games that are developed for the platforms have also become advanced.

From 120Hz refresh rates to massive memory, Android smartphones are some of the best handheld gaming devices you can own.

To some players, the Touch controls might not be enough, and that is where controllers come in. You can buy controller setups for your smartphone device. However, if you happen to have a PS4 controller around, you wouldn't need to buy a new one.

The Dualshock 4 (PS4 Controller) has Bluetooth capabilities that allow it to connect to your Android device. Some games offer controller support, and these are 5 of the best that you can play.

5 of the Best Games on Android with controller support

5) GRID Autosport

GRID Autosport on Android is as close to a console-like experience that you can get on your smartphone. GRID Autosport is a realistic simulation styled racing game, with realistic physics and vehicle damange.

Advertisement

It ditches the arcade-stlye driving of its contemporaries and makes for one heck of a game. It offers enough freedom in settings to make it accessible.

Providing controller support is what makes GRID an absolute joy to play on your smartphone.

4) The Grand Theft Auto Series

There are several games from the GTA franchise that are now available on Android devices. They are extremely great games that players can sink endless amounts of hours into.

While the touch controls are satisfactory and somewhat adequate, nothing can compare to the feel of a controller. Every game in the series on Android offers controller support, making it a must-have for GTA fans.

3) Castlevania: Symphony of the Night

The Castlevania franchise has spawned some of the most classic and beloved games in the history of gaming, and also a great Netflix anime.

Symphony of the Night, which is considered one of the best in the series is also available for Android devices.

You can experience this classic with a modern controller, giving you much more freedom of movement than what was possible with older controllers.

2) Fortnite

There hasn't been a bigger gaming phenonomeon of the last decade than Fortnite. It still boasts a large player base, and despite message boards all over the internet claiming that 'Fortnite is dying', it only seems to be growing.

Fortnite offers a bunch of content for its players, and is also available on Android devices now. Playing this popular Battle Royale with a controller always feels good, and much better than the touch controls.

1) Call of Duty Mobile

When Call of Duty came over to Android/iOS devices, fans were concerned if the great shooting mechanics will transfer over well to smartphones.

All doubts were laid to rest with Call of Duty Mobile offering some of the best gunplay in all of mobile gaming. You can use your PS4 Controller for an added advantage over the rest of the players.