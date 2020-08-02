If you are uncomfortable with touch-screen controls but would still like to play Android games, you can opt for a number of mobile games that are compatible with a keyboard and a mouse.

To make your work easier, we have shortlisted five of the best Android games which supports a keyboard and a mouse.

5 best Android games which are compatible with a keyboard and a mouse

Here are five of the best Android games which have keyboard and mouse support:

Sonic the Hedgehog

Sonic the Hedgehog (Image Courtesy: Google Play)

Sonic the Hedgehog is a classic game where you have to race and collect rings to get ahead in the game. Apart from constant running, you will also have to defeat Dr Eggman and save the world. It is better to play this game with a keyboard as the controls are really simple.

Asphalt 8: Airborne

Asphalt 8: Airborne (Image Courtesy: Google Play)

If you are into car games then you should definitely try out Asphalt 8: Airborne. You may have to take some time to get comfortable with the keyboard controls but that would not hinder you from enjoying the game.

Sproggiwood

Sproggiwood (Image Courtesy: Steam)

Sproggiwood will require you to navigate through dungeons and defeat or outsmart your enemies. You can collect gold and use it to buy new weapons and other equipment. Even though you have to use your touch-screen sometimes, the game runs well if you are using a keyboard.

Doom & Destiny Advanced

Doom & Destiny Advanced (Image Courtesy: Google Play)

In Doom & Destiny Advanced, you will have to defeat nearly 300 enemies. With the help of the keyboard, you will be able to move the characters with ease and kill your enemies with confidence. You will acquire skills as you level up and you can also explore more than 500 locations to find hidden secrets.

Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition

Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition (Image Courtesy: The Beamblog - Beamdog)

As the name suggests, Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition will take you to an icy fictional land called the Icewind Dale. In this game, you will have to fight fantastic creatures to survive in the snowy terrains. The best part about the game is that it has keyboard support, so you will have no problem to navigate the fantasy world.