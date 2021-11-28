5 most anticipated games for December 2021

As 2021 nears its end, a bunch of highly anticipated games are gearing up to be released, in order to brighten up the holiday season in the last month of the year. From larger titles like Halo Infinite to cute little indie experiences, there is something for everyone to sate their craving for a new game in December.

The month of November saw the releases of Forza Horizon 5, Battlefield 2042, Call of Duty: Vanguard, Shin Megami Tensei V, and more. Although December pales in comparison in terms of the number of big releases, it can more than make up for it with quality.

Top 5 anticipated games to be released in December 2021

The most anticipated games that are going to come out in December this year are:

5) Solar Ash

Platform: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC (Epic Games Store)

Release Date: December 2, 2021

Coming from Heart Machine, the makers of the cult classic Hyper Light Drifter, and being published by Annapurna Interactive, Solar Ash is more of a 3D action-adventure game, in contrast to Hyper Light Drifter’s 2D pixel aesthetic.

However, it once again features a vibrant world rich with pastel colors. Players will be put in the shoes of Rei, a Voidrunner, and will traverse the mysterious world with a mix of skating, platforming, and grappling, while fighting gargantuan bosses.

4) The Gunk

Platform: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC (Microsoft Store and Xbox Game Pass)

Release Date: December 16, 2021

This third-person story-driven game from developer Image & Form and publisher Thunderful Games is set in a vast and exotic world where mysterious black gunk has taken over the nature of the forgotten planet. The two main characters of the game, Rani and Becks, will be solving puzzles and beating terrifying enemies to restore the harmony of nature.

3) White Shadows

Platform: PS5, Xbox Series X, PC (Steam)

Release Date: December 7, 2021

Developed by Headup Games and published by Thunderful Publishing, White Shadows is a puzzle platformer set in a bizarre world, comprised of sci-fi and industrial-age steampunk elements, and rendered in a black and white color scheme.

Players will be taking on the role of a little Ravengirl and attempt to escape the perilous and huge city ruled by wolves, its deadly traps, and weird trials.

2) Icarus

Platform: PC (Steam)

Release Date: December 4, 2021

Dean Hall (of DayZ fame) with Rocketwerkz, is behind Icarus which is a new take on the crafting survival genre. This session-based PvE game will feature co-op of up to eight players, who will be dropped into an alien wilderness full of threats from its atmosphere and fauna.

Players will have to survive long enough to mine exotic matter, then return to orbit within the deadline, or they'll be left there forever.

1) Halo Infinite

Platform: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC (Steam, Microsoft Store, Xbox Game Pass)

Release Date: December 8, 2021

Since being announced three years ago, Halo Infinite has been one of the most anticipated titles of the recent era. The legendary series is making a return with Master Chief as its protagonist.

Players will “step inside the armor of humanity’s greatest hero to experience an epic adventure and explore the massive scale of the Halo ring.” Halo Infinite’s free-to-play multiplayer launched on November 15, and its core gameplay has garnered universal praise.

While the abovementioned titles are the most anticipated ones to be released in December, there are some more amazing games that deserve an honorable mention:

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Aiko's Choice

Trash Sailors

ANVIL

Startup Panic

Five Nights at Freddy's Security Breach

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, although not a standalone game, deserves a mention as one of the most anticipated expansions to be released for the MMO.

