5 backwards compatible PS4 games that are better on PS5

One of the most coveted features of the PS5 is the backwards compatibility of PS4 titles, something its predecessor was missing at launch.

Not only does the PS5 play PS4 games out of the box, but its extra horsepower also affords significant improvements in terms of frame rates and resolution for many titles. For the players, this ensures a much better experience with older games on Sony's latest and greatest PlayStation.

Five backwards compatible PS4 games better on PS5

1. God of War

One of the best PS4 exclusives, God of War, returns on the PS5 with a significant upgrade to the gameplay experience. Right out of the box, it fixes one of the biggest drawbacks of the original, the 30 fps cap. The PS5 holds a rock-solid 60 fps throughout the game for silky smooth combat and fluid cutscenes.

2. Assassin's Creed Unity

Assassin's Creed Unity was an extremely ambitious next-gen title in 2015, taking the PS4 to its limits and beyond, with the console barely struggling to maintain a stable 30 fps at even 900p. This gets fixed on the PS5, with a solid 1080p 60fps experience on the disc version as players prowl the streets of 1700s Paris.

3. The Last Guardian

One of the most hotly anticipated sequels of all time, The Last Guardian was supposed to shine on the PS4, but performance issues marred its reception. Thus, it couldn't hold a candle to the PS2's Shadow of the Colossus, awarded the best PS2 game of all time by IGN. The PS5 gives players a near 4k locked 60 fps gameplay experience with The Last Guardian when run from a disc.

4. Ghost of Tsushima

One of the PS4's last hurrahs, Ghost of Tsushima was critically acclaimed when released in June 2020. Featuring vast landscapes and amazing particle effects, the game already looked stunning on last-gen hardware, but the PS5 pushes the envelope further by pumping out the same great visuals at a silky smooth 60 fps.

5. Final Fantasy XV

Final Fantasy XV struggled on the PS4 upon launch in 2016, limited to only 30 fps even with adaptive resolutions enabled in-game. The PS5 fixes this, running the game at a stable 60 fps and even fixing the frame pacing issues that plagued the PS4 by bringing it down a smooth 10ms.