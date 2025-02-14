5 best 4-star recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley, ranked

Disney Dreamlight Valley features a variety of activities for players to engage in, with Cooking being the most beloved. This gameplay mechanic allows Dreamers to prepare different types of meals using ingredients found around the map. With over 400 recipes to choose from, with varying levels of difficulty. There are many four-star recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley, but not all of them offer high-value rewards.

Here are the top four-star recipes you should consider preparing in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

NOTE: Some parts of this article are subjective, solely reflect the writer's opinions, and are not ranked in any particular order.

Ranking the 5 best 4-star recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

5) Pickled Herring

Pickled Herring (Image via Gameloft || YouTube@Quick Tips)

Pickled Herring is a comfortable choice for the players who want to instantly replenish Energy. Consuming this meal restores 1,742 lost Energy, while the drawback is that it can only be sold for 431 Star Coins. The ingredients for this recipe are easy to find, making it a good last-minute resort kind of meal. Here are the items required to cook this Appetizer:

Herring (x1): Found in Dazzle Beach and Glade of Trust.

Found in Dazzle Beach and Glade of Trust. Lemon (x1): Found growing in Forest of Valor and Glade of Trust.

Found growing in Forest of Valor and Glade of Trust. Onion (x1): From Goofy's Stall in the Forest of Valor biome.

From Goofy's Stall in the Forest of Valor biome. Any Herb (x1): Herb of your choice.

4) Creamy Soup

Creamy Soup (Image via Gameloft || YouTube@Greymane Gaming)

The Creamy Soup in Disney Dreamlight Valley balances its Star Coins to Energy ratio perfectly. Selling this meal will earn you a good 576 Star Coins while replenishing 1,138 lost Energy. It is even easy to acquire the ingredients, making Creamy Soup a must-try meal when you find yourself in a pickle. Here are all the items this recipe uses:

Milk (x1): From the pantry inside Chez Remy.

From the pantry inside Chez Remy. Any Vegetable (x1): Vegetable of your choice.

Vegetable of your choice. Potato (x1): From Goofy's Stall in The Forgotten Lands biome.

From Goofy's Stall in The Forgotten Lands biome. Any Herb (x1): Herb of your choice.

3) Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger (Image via Gameloft || YouTube@Quick Tips)

Cheeseburger is a perfect snack both in the real world and Disney Dreamlight Valley. While this meal is considered unhealthy, it still manages to replenish 1,113 lost Energy while earning you a massive 1,700 Star Coins when sold. This combination only gets better when you realize that this dish is easy to cook as well. Here are the ingredients needed for Cheeseburger:

Venison (x1): Purchased from Gaston's Meat Stall.

Purchased from Gaston's Meat Stall. Wheat (x1): Found at Goofy's Stall in Peaceful Meadow and Ancient's Landing.

Found at Goofy's Stall in Peaceful Meadow and Ancient's Landing. Any Vegetable (x1): Vegetable of your choice.

Vegetable of your choice. Cheese (x1): From the pantry inside Chez Remy.

2) Walleye en Papillote

Walleye en Papillote (Image via Gameloft || YouTube@Quick Tips)

Walleye en Papillote is an extremely healthy meal in Disney Dreamlight Valley that restores 3,689 lost Energy upon consumption. Even when the player decides to sell it, this meal can earn Dreamers a hefty sum of 1,700 Star Coins. What makes this meal attractive to cook is its easily available ingredients. Here is everything you need to cook Walleye en Papillote:

Walleye (x1): Found in the Sunlit Plateau biome.

Found in the Sunlit Plateau biome. Basil (x1): Found growing in the Peaceful Meadow biome.

Found growing in the Peaceful Meadow biome. Oregano (x1): Found growing in the Plaza.

Found growing in the Plaza. Any Vegetable (x1): Vegetable of your choice.

1) Poached Basil-Butter Sturgeon

Poached Basil-Butter Sturgeon (Image via Gameloft || YouTube@Greymane Gaming)

Poached Basil-Butter Sturgeon is easily the best four-star meal in Disney Dreamlight Valley. It can be sold to earn 2,200 Star Coins and can also replenish a whopping 4,961 lost Energy upon consumption. These stats make this meal a true juggernaut, combined with the fact that its ingredients are also easy to acquire. Here is everything you need to cook Poached Basil-Butter Sturgeon:

White Sturgeon (x1): Found in Frosted Heights biome.

Found in Frosted Heights biome. Basil (x1): Found growing in the Peaceful Meadow biome.

Found growing in the Peaceful Meadow biome. Lemon (x1): Found growing in Forest of Valor and Glade of Trust.

Found growing in Forest of Valor and Glade of Trust. Butter (x1): From the pantry inside Chez Remy.

