5 best 4-star weapons for Yelan in Genshin Impact

F2P players will likely have no 5-star weapons to give to Yelan in Genshin Impact, so they often have to settle with 4-star variants. Unfortunately for them, there aren't any 4-star bows that buff Yelan's HP, so they will have to focus on weapons that boost other stats integral to her playstyle.

Honorary mentions should go to the Recurve Bow, as it's the only bow aside from the Aqua Simulacra that can boost a bow user's HP. However, since it's a 3-star weapon, it's technically not eligible for this list. It is better than most 4-star options for Yelan, hence the honorary mention here.

Five of the best 4-star weapons for Yelan in Genshin Impact

5) The Stringless

How The Stringless looks in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

If all the player wants is to boost Elemental Burst DMG, then The Stringless is a good option for Yelan. It doesn't require as much setup to use as Mounn's Moon, although its Elemental Burst DMG potential isn't as high as Mounn's Moon, either. At the very least, The Stringless is capable of boosting Elemental Skill DMG as well.

Another advantage for The Stringless is that it's easier to R5 than Mounn's Moon by virtue of being available on banners where it's not featured. Still, The Stringless is one of Yelan's most niche options regarding 4-star weapons in Genshin Impact, and players should have access to some other great options (like Favonius Warbow).

4) Mounn's Moon

Ideal for Raiden teams that have Yelan in them (Image via miHoYo)

If the player has a battery to generate energy for Yelan (like the Raiden Shogun), then Mounn's Moon is an excellent weapon to consider. Her Elemental Burst is capable of dealing a great amount of damage on its own, so having the potential to boost its damage anywhere from a maximum of 40 to 80% (depending on Refinement Level) is amazing.

It is not recommended to use this weapon outside of teams that can help her generate Energy quickly, as this bow generally suits teams with high Energy Costs. If the player just uses teammates with high Energy capacity and no battery, they won't get many Elemental Bursts off.

R5ing this weapon is difficult due to the fact that it's only available on Event Wishes where it's featured. This is a major drawback that some Travelers might wish to consider in Genshin Impact.

3) Fading Twilight

It's from the Perilous Trail event in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

The latest event 4-star weapon works well with Yelan in Genshin Impact. It boosts the user's Energy Recharge by 30.6% and will be very easy to R5 if the player participates in the event. At the same time, Genshin Impact players who skip this event and read this article retroactively won't be able to obtain it.

Fading Twilight's effect of boosting all damage indiscriminately is quite nice for her. The damage alternates between three different states, with the lowest buff being 12% at R5.

To alternate between them, all a player has to do is damage the enemy once every seven seconds. It also works if the character is off the field, which will likely happen due to how Yelan's Elemental Burst works.

This bow's maximum damage buff is 28%, which isn't as much as the previous options regarding her Elemental Burst. However, the Energy Recharge and the ease of R5ing it make it more accessible for F2P players in Genshin Impact.

2) Sacrificial Bow

One of the most popular 4-star bows (Image via miHoYo)

Sacrificial Bow doesn't boost the user's Energy Recharge as high as Favonius Warbow, but it is still one of the few weapons with Energy Recharge as a stat. Its effect is also decent for main DPS Yelan builds, as resetting her Elemental Skill is always valuable.

Not to mention, her Elemental Skill gives her a good amount of Energy (thus offsetting some of her high Elemental Burst cost).

It is also fitting that Genshin Impact players take a bit of a gamble when using Yelan, given her design motif. Sacrificial Bow can never have a 100% chance of resetting, so there is some inherent risk to using it. Even so, its Energy Recharge stat of 30.6% at its maximum level is nice.

1) Favonius Warbow

Every F2P player should have access to this weapon (Image via miHoYo)

Completing the Mondstadt Archon Quest, A Long Shot, will automatically give players one Favonius Warbow in Genshin Impact. Hence, it's an option that every F2P player has access to when building Yelan. It's also a genuinely good option outside of being a freebie for her.

One of the best aspects about this bow is its high Energy Recharge stat (61.3% at max level). It will make her somewhat high Energy Cost more manageable, and the effect of generating Elemental Particles will work well with her base CRIT Rate.

It's a common 4-star bow in Wishes, so Genshin Impact players are bound to eventually get some Refinement Levels if they spend enough Primogems on Event Wishes.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you like Yelan's playstyle? Yes No 2 votes so far