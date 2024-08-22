5 best 5v5 mobile games to play before the launch of Valorant Mobile

Valorant Mobile is a 5v5 character-based tactical first-person shooter that has been in the development phase for a while. Valorant is incredibly popular in the PC and console space, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release on mobile, which should happen soon.
Developer Riot Games ran a beta test in China last year, so we are expecting Valorant Mobile to be released sometime in 2024.
This article lists the five best 5v5 mobile games you can play before Valorant Mobile launches.
Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The entries are arranged in no particular order.
What are the best 5v5 mobile games you can play before Valorant Mobile launches?
1) League of Legends Wild Rift
Price: Free
Platform: iOS, Android, Xbox, and PlayStation
League of Legends Wild Rift is a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game that is available for free on all smartphones. It is a modified version of the League of Legends for PCs and offers a strikingly similar gameplay experience.
Wild Rift features a 5v5 battle arena where your strategy, skills, and quick decision-making abilities will be tested. You can play either the casual or ranked mode. If it's your first time playing MOBA titles, you should play a few casual matches and level up your character before trying out ranked mode.
2) Tacticool
Price: Free
Platform: iOS, Android, and Windows
There's a good chance Valorant fans will love Tacticool since it is also a 5v5 action-focused tactical shooter game. The title features a variety of characters and weapon choices, just like Valorant, and you must use teamwork and strategic gameplay if you want to win.
You can add your friends or make new ones from around the globe to play with. The game has 19 different maps with truly unique environments.
3) Arena of Faith
Price: Free
Platform: iOS, Android, and Windows
Arena of Faith is another competitive MOBA title like League of Legends, but the battle is between humans and godly deities. You can either choose to play as a god or a human or have them as your teammate. Both groups have different abilities and skills, and it's up to you to effectively utilize them.
The game has various modes, including Arena Battle, Cup Math, and Tournament. Since it has crossplay functionality, you can even play against PC players.
4) Pokemon Unite
Price: Free
Platform: iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch
Pokemon Unite features MOBA gameplay mechanics and Pocket Monsters. It is set on Aeos Island, where a powerful force can make any critter grow stronger. You can even train Pokemon there and make them battle-ready for tournaments. A specific time is allotted for every battle, and whichever team gets the most score wins.
While Pokemon Unite is not too similar to Valorant, it is a great game to play while you're waiting for the shooter's mobile version to arrive.
5) Honor of Kings
Price: Free
Platform: iOS, Android, and Windows
Honor of Kings is a 5v5 MOBA game that is quite popular among Chinese players. In the game, you can choose from a whole range of characters, which can be further upgraded to compete against other players. Each battle lasts an average of about 15 minutes, so you may want to team up with your friends before diving into one.
Honor of Kings also supports voiceover, which allows you to speak with your friends and form a strategy before going into battles.
This concludes our list of the best 5v5 mobile games you can play before the launch of Valorant Mobile.
Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!