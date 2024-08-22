5 best 5v5 mobile games to play before the launch of Valorant Mobile

Valorant Mobile is a 5v5 character-based tactical first-person shooter that has been in the development phase for a while. Valorant is incredibly popular in the PC and console space, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release on mobile, which should happen soon.

Developer Riot Games ran a beta test in China last year, so we are expecting Valorant Mobile to be released sometime in 2024.

This article lists the five best 5v5 mobile games you can play before Valorant Mobile launches.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The entries are arranged in no particular order.

What are the best 5v5 mobile games you can play before Valorant Mobile launches?

1) League of Legends Wild Rift

Trending

League of Legends: Wild Rift (Image via Riot Games)

Price: Free

Platform: iOS, Android, Xbox, and PlayStation

League of Legends Wild Rift is a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game that is available for free on all smartphones. It is a modified version of the League of Legends for PCs and offers a strikingly similar gameplay experience.

Wild Rift features a 5v5 battle arena where your strategy, skills, and quick decision-making abilities will be tested. You can play either the casual or ranked mode. If it's your first time playing MOBA titles, you should play a few casual matches and level up your character before trying out ranked mode.

2) Tacticool

Tacticool (Image via Panzerdog)

Price: Free

Platform: iOS, Android, and Windows

There's a good chance Valorant fans will love Tacticool since it is also a 5v5 action-focused tactical shooter game. The title features a variety of characters and weapon choices, just like Valorant, and you must use teamwork and strategic gameplay if you want to win.

You can add your friends or make new ones from around the globe to play with. The game has 19 different maps with truly unique environments.

3) Arena of Faith

Arena of Faith (Image via SUPER ESPORTS PTE. LTD)

Price: Free

Platform: iOS, Android, and Windows

Arena of Faith is another competitive MOBA title like League of Legends, but the battle is between humans and godly deities. You can either choose to play as a god or a human or have them as your teammate. Both groups have different abilities and skills, and it's up to you to effectively utilize them.

The game has various modes, including Arena Battle, Cup Math, and Tournament. Since it has crossplay functionality, you can even play against PC players.

4) Pokemon Unite

Pokémon UNITE (Image via Nintendo)

Price: Free

Platform: iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch

Pokemon Unite features MOBA gameplay mechanics and Pocket Monsters. It is set on Aeos Island, where a powerful force can make any critter grow stronger. You can even train Pokemon there and make them battle-ready for tournaments. A specific time is allotted for every battle, and whichever team gets the most score wins.

While Pokemon Unite is not too similar to Valorant, it is a great game to play while you're waiting for the shooter's mobile version to arrive.

5) Honor of Kings

Honor of Kings (Image via Tencent Games)

Price: Free

Platform: iOS, Android, and Windows

Honor of Kings is a 5v5 MOBA game that is quite popular among Chinese players. In the game, you can choose from a whole range of characters, which can be further upgraded to compete against other players. Each battle lasts an average of about 15 minutes, so you may want to team up with your friends before diving into one.

Honor of Kings also supports voiceover, which allows you to speak with your friends and form a strategy before going into battles.

This concludes our list of the best 5v5 mobile games you can play before the launch of Valorant Mobile.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!