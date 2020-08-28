5 best action/adventure games like The Last of Us

The Last of Us, at the time of development, was one of Naughty Dog's biggest risks and even talked about as the "game that would bring about the end" of the studio.

The game, however, proved to be the complete inverse and took Naughty Dog's to an even higher level of success than they achieved with the Uncharted franchise. Neil Druckman, the co-director of The Last of Us, became a force to be reckoned with in the games industry.

The game's mature tone and how it dealt with serious issues and themes and a brilliantly woven narrative made it a massive success. It is undoubtedly a tough act to follow, but there have been some pretty amazing games you will enjoy if you happen to like The Last of Us.

These are some of the best action/adventure games that also tell brilliant stories with the occasional touch of horror/survival, much like The Last of Us.

Five best games like The Last of Us

5) Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

(image credits: wallpaperset)

Hellblade: Senua's sacrifice is an exceptionally brave game that attempts to give players some of the most visceral and immersive gaming experiences ever. The protagonist of the game, Senua, is a fierce warrior plagued with mental illness and psychosis.

Throughout the game, the struggle is both internal as well as external, as players as Senua, must wage battle against enemies outside and inside of Senua's mind. The game tells an amazing story that players must place together themselves, as there is little hand-holding in the game.

The game is best experienced with headphones, as the sound design truly shines with Senua and the player hearing multiple voices that are both terrifying and also helpful at times.

Advertisement

4) Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne

(image credits: wallpaper abyss)

Players will be hard-pressed to find a more cinematic game than Remedy's Max Payne 2, complete with a brilliant noir adventure and a tragic love story. The game sees Max going through a series of tragic events, albeit in an extremely stylish gameplay loop.

The game tells a powerful story that is pulsating with brilliant action set-pieces and quieter moments of reflection and heartbreak. The title of the game should suggest that this isn't Max's glory years and will see the character go through some really harrowing events.

The ending of the game is sure to bring out emotions from players; the soundtrack Poets of the Fall also helps.

3) Days Gone

(image credits: hdqwalls)

Built-up to be the next biggest Sony PlayStation exclusive, Days Gone had a lot of expectations going in to release. However, a somewhat buggy launch knocked the game down a peg or two in the players' eyes, and it never recovered.

However, it isn't nearly as bad as the rep it has come to garner; in fact, Days Gone is quite a great game. The game pulls players in with a deep, emotional hook and thrusts them into a world filled with danger at every turn.

Days Gone might come off as Sons of Anarchy fanfiction mixed with the Walking Dead by appearance, but it did so much more than that. Days Gone is a fantastic title on the PS4 that deserves more credit.

2) Shadow of the Colossus

(image credits: chromethemer)

Shadow of the Colossus is a considerably different experience than The Last of Us in terms of gameplay, but both have seen great success on the back of their story. Shadow of the Colossus has a more subtle way of telling a story than conventional action/adventure games, but powerful nonetheless.

The game is sure to make the player feel some potent emotions as they bring down one towering Colossi after the other.

The ending of the game is sure to send ripples and waves upon waves of goosebumps to the player with its brilliant and somewhat tragic twist.

1) A Plague Tale: Innocence

(image credits: wallpaper abyss)

From time to time, there are some games that are well-made, brilliantly crafted, with a strong narrative and focus, yet do not get the appreciation they deserve. A Plague Tale: Innocence is one such game that does a lot of things right, apart from being a massive commercial success.

The game, much like The Last of Us, is about the bond between two characters and how it evolves throughout the story. Mixing elements of stealth was also a nice touch by the developers.

The story of the two siblings as they learn to love one another is one that will sure to leave a mark on the player.