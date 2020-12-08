5 best action-adventure games like Uncharted for PC

One of PlayStation's finest exclusives, the Uncharted franchise has seen immense success over a decade and has even undergone a generational leap from the PS3 to the PS4.

Uncharted steered the action-adventure genre in a direction that wasn't seen since the Tomb Raider games of the '90s.

At a time where first-person shooters like Crysis were all the rage in 2007, a third-person action-adventure like Uncharted breathed fresh air into the gaming ecosystem of its time.

While Uncharted is spectacular, PC brethren could not experience this masterpiece and still cannot without a PS Plus subscription.

However, there are many games that bear the action-adventure torch on PC, and here's a look at five excellent examples.

Top 5 games like Uncharted for PC

1. Tomb Raider (2013 franchise)

The Tomb Raider trilogy is the closest apples-to-apples comparison to Uncharted that PC gamers can experience.

Complete with a protagonist who has a penchant for exploration, parkour mechanics, linear levels with stealth options, the Tomb Raider reboot is a dead ringer for Uncharted's DNA and is definitely a must-play for any adventure game enthusiasts.

2. Horizon: Zero Dawn

While slightly different in terms of the era in which the game is set, Horizon Zero Dawn is a brilliant action adventure with many features similar to Uncharted.

Parkour, linear storytelling, stealth mechanics, and more are shared between the games, and they are also played from a third-person perspective.

Although the game's release on PC was rocky, Guerrilla Games have worked hard and released multiple patches that seem to have mitigated most hiccups present at launch, and is now a must-try for PC players.

3. Max Payne 3

Rockstar Game's noir classic franchise Max Payne made a return to PC in 2012 with Max Payne 3.

Max's brooding personality may be quite the contrast to Nathan's dry humor, but the third-person shooter mechanics shared by the game combined with an on-the-rails form of story narration give the two games some common ground.

Both protagonists portray polar opposite personalities that serve as an interesting experience for gamers of all kinds.

4. Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag

Ubisoft's 2013 entry to the Assassin's Creed franchise saw the introduction of pirates to the action-adventure franchise.

Right off the bat, players could see the similarities to the Uncharted series as Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag sported elements such as parkour, gunplay, treasure hunting, and exploration.

As an added incentive for PC players to try this game, Edward Kenway's humor and wit bear a resemblance to that of Nathan Drake, often quipping during even the most dire circumstances.

5. Splinter Cell Conviction

Another Ubisoft title to feature on this list, Splinter Cell Conviction, was a game ahead of its time.

Released in 2010, Splinter Cell Conviction saw grizzled agent Sam Fisher return to save the world, this time with a personal vendetta.

Complete with sandbox environments, third-person parkour, and a linear story, Splinter Cell Conviction is built from the same building blocks as Uncharted and even excels in some areas that Uncharted couldn't.