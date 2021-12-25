5 best action games of 2021

Game developers showered action game fans with new titles throughout 2021. Blending genres from open-world to rogue-like, action games such as Returnal and Deathloop not only delivered on what was promised, but took it to the next level.

2021 also saw many high-profile titles' get postponed due to difficulties arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. From Gotham Knights to God of War Ragnarok, several prominent action games were pushed to 2022. That said, gamers were never left without stellar options over the past year, and we look back at the best action games that were released.

Best action games released in 2021

2021 saw the release of several notable action games. From sequels to AAA franchises like Far Cry 6 to game of the year contender Deathloop, action game fans had plenty to be satisfied with.

Developer/ Publisher: Housemarque, Sony

Platform:PlayStation 5

Release date: April 30, 2021

Developed by Housemarque, the PlayStation 5-exclusive Returnal takes the rogue-like genre to the next level. Players follow Selene, a space pilot stuck in a time loop equipped with a suit and armed with high-tech weapons. It blends psychological horror elements with science fiction to create a narrative journey. Returnal was awarded Action Game of the Year at this year’s Game Awards.

Back 4 Blood

Developer/ Publisher: Turtle Rock Studios, WB Games

Platform: Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

Release date: October 8, 2021

Developed by Turtle Rock Studios — the studio behind the iconic Left 4 Dead games — Back 4 Blood was poised to be a true evolution of the series. The game takes the tried-and-true four-player co-op zombie shooter and incorporates new advancements in the form of cards to make each playthrough unique.

Chivalry II

Developer/ Publisher: Tom Banner Studios, Tripwire Interactive

Platform:Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

Release date: April 23, 2021

In the follow-up to 2012’s Chivalry: Medieval Warfare, Chivalry II builds on its predecessor to deliver a realistic interpretation of medieval warfare. The first-person hack-and-slash title lets players pick up different melee weapons such as longswords, sledgehammers and battle-axes, before facing off on the battlefield.

Deathloop

Developer/ Publisher: Arkane Studios, Bethesda

Platform: PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows

Release date: September 14, 2021

Developed by Dishonored developer Arkane, Deathloop interprets the rogue-like genre in its own way. Players take on the role of Colt Vahn with the aim of taking out all the targets and breaking the loop. Meanwhile, Julianna Blake attempts to stop Colt and preserve the loop.

Far Cry 6

Developer/ Publisher: Ubisoft

Platform: Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Amazon Luna, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Google Stadia, Microsoft Windows

Release date: October 6, 2021

Far Cry 6 not only addresses some of the shortcomings of Far Cry 5, and New Dawn, but evolves the franchise to provide exactly what fans want from a Far Cry game. Players take on the role of Dani Rojas, a guerrilla fighter who must go up against Supreme Leader Anton Castillo (played by Giancarlo Esposito of Breaking Bad fame) to save the beautiful nation of Yara (loosely based on Cuba) and its people.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee