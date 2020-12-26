PUBG Mobile Lite is often opted for by battle royale enthusiasts who cannot enjoy PUBG Mobile due to their low-end device. PUBG Mobile Lite does a good job of preserving the gameplay and game mechanics of PUBG Mobile.

Emulators are used for running mobile games on a PC. Players, who are not comfortable playing games like PUBG Mobile Lite on their mobile device, have the option of downloading similar games using an emulator.

Five best Android emulator games like PUBG Mobile Lite in 2020

#1. - ScarFall – The Royale Combat

This battle royale title does not take up a lot of space and is compatible with high-end and low-end devices. The game has a variety of vehicles that players can use for looting supplies.

PUBG Mobile Lite players can enjoy this game without worrying too much, as the controls are easy to pick up, and the rules are the same. Players can download it from BlueStacks.com or BigNox.com.

#2. - Swag Shooter – online & offline Battle Royale Game

The weapons offered by this title will definitely remind players of PUBG Mobile Lite. Players can buy skins, accessories and customize the appearance of their character.

The game also has great graphics and a lovely soundtrack. This game can run on a low-end PC with the help of a proper emulator.

#3. - Battle Royale 3D: Warrior63

One of the best aspects of this game is that it takes up less storage space. Players will have to scour for supplies and weapons as soon as they land on the battlefield, which is awfully similar to PUBG Mobile Lite.

This game's controls are beginner-friendly, and battle royale fans will find it very easy to get acquainted with. Players need to download BlueStacks.

#4. - Battlelands Royale

This game adds a lot of humour to the battle royale genre. Like PUBG Mobile Lite, players will aim to be the last person surviving.

The matches are very short, and there are a maximum of 32 players in one match. A reliable emulator is required to run the game without much inconvenience.

#5. - Rocket Royale

This game is a hybrid, as it has elements of PUBG Mobile Lite and Fortnite. The objective is to escape a hostile island by building a rocket.

Portals can be used for travelling around the island. Players can opt for an emulator like NoxPlayer for running this game on their PCs.