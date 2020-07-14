Games for Android have, over the years, become more sophisticated and have begun incorporating more elements akin to games on PC and Consoles.

Some would even argue, and rightfully so, that you can now play console-level games on an Android device. Games like PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile have brought unprecedented amounts of sophistication to Android games.

Major publishers like Activision are even getting in on the action that is mobile gaming now.

However, some players who are more used to the standard keyboard and mouse controls would rather play on the PC. Some games such as PUBG are vastly different on Android than on PC.

That is where emulators come into play. Emulators allow players to play Android games on their PC.

5 of the Best Android Emulators for PC

5) Remix OS Player

Remix OS Player

The Remix OS player is one of the best Android emulators for PC, and comes with a clean UI. It is one of the best-looking emulators in terms of design and aesthetic.

It provides a very Desktop-like experience to the user, and is a quality emulator that can run almost all apps from the Google Play Store.

4) Nox Player

Nox Player

One of the significant benefits of using the Nox Player is that it gives the users Root access. It is one of the major advantages of using Nox Player over other emulators.

The UI itself is very clean, and is based on Android 5.1.1 and can even support Android Nougat when using the Multi-Drive feature.

3) MeMu Play

MeMu Play

Meme Play is one of the most popular emulators for players who enjoy games like PUBG Mobile on their Android device. MeMu offers a lot of customization options, which is always an added benefit.

The emulator can run various versions of Android, including Android Nougat (7.1.2), by default Kit Kat (4.4), and Lollipop (5.0).

2) Gameloop

Gameloop

Gameloop is an Android emulator specifically built for gaming. It offers a lot of customization options such as key-mapping for games like Call of Duty Mobile and PUBG Mobile.

Gameloop is the best emulator to download if your only goal is to play Android games on your PC.

1) Bluestacks

Bluestacks

Bluestacks is one of the most popular Android emulators, and is widely regarded as the best one. It even has support officially from Samsung, in the form of Galaxy Store.

Bluestacks packs serious performance, and claims to be faster than any other Android emulator or smartphone. It utilizes an AI engine to optimize game performance.