5 best Android games for 1 GB RAM phones

Android games have always been popular among mobile gamers. There is a vast variety of such titles, and you can be assured that there are quite a few offerings that are compatible with every type of smartphone.

If you have a device that has only 1 GB RAM, you can play most of the Android games to release between 2010 to 2014. So, here are a few that you can try out.

Five best Android games for 1 GB RAM phones

These are some of the best titles for such mobiles:

1. Angry Birds 2

Angry Birds 2 (Image Credits: Angry Birds)

This is one of the first games that kids and teens tried when they got their first smartphone. With a rating of 4.5 stars on Google Play Store, it will be a fun slingshot adventure title that you will spend hours playing. There are many levels offered, as well.

Download it from here.

2. Asphalt 8 Racing Game - Drive, Drift at Real Speed

Asphalt 8: Airborne (Image Credits: Google Play)

This is a racing game that you can play online or offline and can ride a bike or drive a car, as per your preference. This title has over 60 high-speed tracks at different exotic locations, which will undoubtedly accentuate your driving experience. You can also perform stunts while racing past others.

Download it from here.

3. Candy Crush Saga

Candy Crush Saga (Image Credits: King.com)

This is one of the most popular Android titles, and is highly addictive. All you need to do is match three or more similar candies and get points to climb up the levels. The games will become difficult with every passing level, however. You can also spin the Daily Booster Wheel to win rewards.

Download it from here.

4. Mini Militia – Doodle Army 2

Mini Militia (Image Credits: Wallpaper Cave)

This game was all the rage until battle royale mobile titles captured the market. You can battle up to six players in this online multiplayer offering. It also offers you as many as 20 maps that you can explore and fight enemies in. The cute, cartoonish characters and funny weapons will surely make you like the game.

Download it from here.

5. Dragon City

Dragon City (Image Credits: Microsoft)

In this game, you can collect over 1000 dragons, according to your choice. You have to assume the role of a Dragon Master and breed these cute little fire-breathing creatures and increase your collection. You also need to build a city with farms, buildings, and of course, dragons!

Download it from here.