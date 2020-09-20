5 best Android games under 10 MB on Play Store

Android games have always been very diverse in nature, especially when it comes to size and genre. Any title on this OS can have a size ranging from 2.5 MB to more than 2.5 GB. Meaning that such games can work on a variety of phones.

If you do not have storage space but want to play games on your Android, you can try out the titles below, which are all under 10 MB. These offerings have simple game mechanics and can run on low internet usage as well.

Five best Android games under 10 MB on Play Store

These are some of the best such titles that are available in Google Play Store:

1. Racing Moto

Image Credits: APKPure.com

As the name suggests, this title is a racing game. The best part about it is that you can change sides on the road just by tilting your smartphone, giving it a whole new experience and feel.

Make sure that you have control over your bike as you will have to tackle oncoming traffic at various points. The only drawback of this game is that it does not offer many bikes to choose from.

Size: 8.1 MB

Download it from here.

2. Stickman and Gun 3: Zombie Shooter

Image Credits: Google Play

This is a simple shooting game that features stickmen as characters. Since this title is all about surviving till the end and killing zombies in the process, it will have a familiar feel for many of you.

This title gives you the opportunity to buy dangerous weapons, which makes it easier to kill zombies. Your character, also known as the 'shadow warrior', can be upgraded as well in this game.

Size: 2.7 MB

Download it from here.

3. Bottle Shoot

Image: BGames.com

The objective of this game is very simple. You will be required to shoot as many glass bottles as you can in a fixed amount of time.

The title is appreciated because of its realistic sound effects and low requirements regarding an internet connection. It also has over 10 million downloads and is rated 4.2 stars in the Play Store!

Size: 4 MB

Download it from here.

4. Bike Xtreme

Image Credits: Yahoo - changip.org

This is another bike racing game that will not take up more than 5 MB of space on your phone. There are more than 30 tracks for you to race on as well, meaning it offers diversity.

The tilt controls in this game are really smooth, and the bike physics is more or less realistic. It will give you a chance to change the appearance of the bike and the rider as per your choice.

Size: 5.2 MB

Download it from here.

5. Stickman Fight

Image Credits: Google Play

Your objective in this title will be to defeat enemy stickmen by using guns or different combat styles, of which there are six different styles that you can use.

The controls are easy and will not be difficult in getting used to. This title has more than 90 levels that you can cross, and you can be sure of not having a dull moment while playing it.

Size: 6.6 MB

Download it from here.