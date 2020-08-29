5 best Android games for 2 GB RAM smartphones

From kids to adults, everyone likes to play Android games. These offerings, playable on any smartphone, offer a respite from the real world.

Some people, however, are not able to enjoy such titles due to low-end phones. To such persons, we say: do not let a smartphone stand in your way of enjoying good Android games. If your device has only 2 GB RAM, don’t get upset, as we have recommended some good titles that you can try out.

Five best Android games for 2 GB RAM smartphones

These are the best options for such phones:

1. PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile Lite (Image Credits: pubgmlite.com)

One of the best qualities of PUBG Mobile Lite is that it is compatible with low-end smartphones. Its gameplay has also successfully preserved the essence of PUBG Mobile. Like any other battle royale game, you need to hunt for weapons and supplies as soon as you land, and then defeat enemies to be the last person standing.

2. Temple Run 2

Temple Run 2 (Image Credits: Temple Run Wiki - Fandom)

Temple Run is one of the first games that everyone tried to play on their first smartphones. It is the sequel to Temple Run, and like the first installment, this one is also an endless running game where you need to collect jewels to increase your points earned. The title has no dedicated story, but is very addictive.

3. Mini Militia – Doodle Army 2

Mini Militia (Image Credits: APKPure.com)

This game was all the rage until the BR mobile games captured the market. You can battle up to six players in the online multiplayer mode. This title also offers you as many as 20 maps that you can explore and fight enemies in. The cute and cartoonish characters, and funny weapons, will surely make you fall in love.

4. Modern Combat 5: eSports FPS

Modern Combat 5 (Image Credits: Steam)

This is a first-person shooter game where you can indulge in intense gunfights. It allows you to create a squad from nine classes and wage war against enemies. If multiplayer action is not for you, there is also a solo campaign where you can be the ultimate hero and save the day. As the story progresses, you will get to travel to a lot of places for various challenges.

5. Shadow Fight 3

Shadow Fighter 3 (Image Credits: Google Play)

In this game, you will set out on an adventure to end a war. Many weapons and armour will be at your disposal. You can choose the one you like and move on to fulfilling your mission. There are three fighting styles that you can mix and match to create your unique style and defeat enemies. So, wield your sword and put an end to the fighting!