5 best Android games under 20 MB in Play Store

Android games are very diverse in nature. If you have downloaded games from the Google Play Store before, you must know that there are a wide variety of options belonging to different genres.

But do not let your available storage space stand in the way of playing good titles. Interestingly, if you are looking for offerings under 20 MB, you will mainly get racing games that are playable offline.

Five best Android games under 20 MB in Play Store

These are some of the best such offerings that you can find:

1. Modern Sniper

Image Credits: APKPure.com

This first-person shooter can be played offline, and you will undoubtedly take a shine to it. You can be a part of silent assassin missions, and the game will offer you 50 crime shooter tasks for this purpose.

The title offers seven different weapons that you can pick and upgrade as per your choice. Modern Sniper also has six maps located in stunning locations where you can play.

Size: 10 MB

Download it from here.

Advertisement

2. Plane Simulator 3D

Image Credits: AndroidGameplayNet (YouTube)

If you always dreamed of flying an airplane, you can live that dream while playing this game. Plane Simulator 3D also receives lots of appreciation for its graphics and smooth controls.

This game will let you discover various picturesque locations while flying and offer more than ten missions. From military aircrafts to supersonic jets, there are over 24 planes that you can choose from in this title.

Size: 19 MB

Download it from here.

3. Bike Racing 3D

Image Credits: Google Play

This list is incomplete without a bike racing game. This title has more than 100 million downloads and a rating of 4.1 stars on Google Play Store, so you should definitely try it out!

Bike Racing 3D will offer you five different bikes, and you can pick one to begin your adventure. This game has 60 tracks in career mode, and it ranges from easy trials to difficult ones.

Size: 16 MB

Download it from here.

4. Ultimate Football

Image Credits: Techzamazing (YouTube)

If you want to have some fun playing football while sitting comfortably in your home, you can give this game a try. It is very straightforward and simple, so if you are a beginner, it will be easy for you to come to terms with the gameplay.

Ultimate Football has three modes, namely Career mode, Friendly mode, and World Cup mode. You also have more than 1000 players to play with, in this title.

Size: 17 MB

Download it from here.

5. Ninja Revenge

Image Credits: APKPure.com

This title follows the story of a ninja who is out to kill assassins and avenge his wife's death. There are many missions that you can fulfill as well.

Ninja Revenge is action-oriented and very fast-paced. There are also many power-ups and utilities that you can access once you start playing this game.

Size: 18 MB

Download it from here.