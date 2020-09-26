5 best Android games under 30 MB

Android games give people a chance to escape their reality anytime and anywhere. These games are mainly played on smartphones, and some of them are very addictive in nature.

The sizes of the Android games can vary significantly. The ones on this list require low internet to run and are compatible with both high-end and low-end smartphones.

5 best Android games that are under 30 MB in size

Here are five of the best Android games which are under 30 MB:

1. Modern Sniper

Modern Sniper (Image Credit: APKPure.com)

Modern Sniper can be played online as well as offline. There are more than 50 crime shooter missions in this first-person shooter game that you can indulge in.

You can pick and upgrade weapons as per your choice. The game also offers 6 maps, which are located in stunning locations.

Size: 10 MB

Download the game here.

2. Ultimate Football

Ultimate Football (Image Credit: Techzamazing, YouTube)

Ultimate Football is the best football game available under 30 MB and has over 50 million downloads on Google Play Store. Its gameplay is simple and if you are a beginner, you will not take much time to get used to it.

The game offers three modes: Career mode, Friendly mode and World Cup mode. It also lets you select from over 1000 players before you start a match.

Size: 17 MB

Download it from here.

3. Death Moto 3: Fighting Bike Rider

Death Moto 3 (Image Credit: TouchGameplay, YouTube)

Death Moto 3: Fighting Bike Rider is an action-centric bike racing game which has over 10 million downloads with a rating of 4.2 stars on Google Play Store.

The modes in this game are full of challenges that will not be easy for you to complete. The sound effects in this game are also worth appreciating.

Size: 26 MB

Download it from here.

4. Plane Simulator 3D

Plane Simulator 3D (Image Credit: AndroidGameplayNet, YouTube)

Always dreamed of flying an aeroplane? Well, now you can live that dream by playing Plane Simulator 3D.

The game offers over 24 airplanes ranging from military aircrafts to supersonic jets. You will not face any difficulty with the controls as this title has smooth controls and decent graphics.

Size: 19 MB

Download it from here.

5. 100 Gates

100 Gates (Image Credit: APKPure.com)

100 Gates is a simple puzzle game where you need to unlock doors in order to go to the next level. As the name suggests, there will be 100 doors for you to unlock.

If you do not have a stable internet connection, you do not to worry as this game can also be played offline.

Size: 17 MB

Download it from here.