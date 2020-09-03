5 best Android games under 300 MB in size

Android games have always been a refreshing change from routine life. They allows you to indulge in various games, anytime, anywhere. All you need is a smartphone.

Like many others, you might not have the luxury of downloading massive games in your smartphone due to lack of space. But don’t worry, as we have compiled a few games that you can enjoy!

Five best Android games under 300 MB in size

These are the best such titles that you can try:

1. CONTRACT KILLER: SNIPER

CONTRACT KILLER: SNIPER (Image Credits: APKPure.com)

In this game, you need to stop a secret military organisation that is behind the attacks of the Cyborg and Mechanised Combat Units in different cities. You will have more than 250 missions to fulfil. So, pick the best weapons and destroy the enemies without giving away your identity.

Size: 206 MB

Download it from here.

2. Dirt Xtreme

Dirt Xtreme (Image Credits: Google Play)

This is a popular bike racing game appreciated for its multiplayer storyline. The graphics are good, and it allows you to travel to exotic locations and race past opponents. You can collect cool equipment for your bike and even upgrade it for better performance.

Size: 249 MB

Download it from here.

3. Kill Shot Bravo: Free 3D FPS Shooting Sniper Game

Kill Shot Bravo (Image Credits: Google Play)

This is one of the best multiplayer 3D sniper games that you can play. From hunting terrorists to killing zombies, you have to go to extreme lengths to ensure that the world is safe. With over 2400 missions to complete, this game will also allow you to travel to picturesque locations around the world.

Size: 107 MB

Download it from here.

4. Rival Gears Racing

Rival Gears (Image Credits: Google Play)

There are many ways to upgrade in this car racing game. The unique design of the cars will attract your attention, and you can pick one to speed past your opponents in style. You can also enjoy with your friends and create your very own Pro-Team. This game has more than a million downloads and a rating of 4.5 stars on Google Play Store.

Size: 267 MB

Download it from here.

5. ETERNITY WARRIORS 4

ETERNITY WARRIORS 4 (Image Credits: Android/iOS/Nintendo Switch Gameplay, YouTube)

If you like games with a fantasy backdrop, you will indeed like this title. There are four heroes in this game that you can choose from, namely Warrior, Mage, Assassin, and Crusader. You can master unique skills and discover armours and weapons to destroy your enemies in this fast-paced action-oriented game.

Size: 291 MB

Download it from here.