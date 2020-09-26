5 best Android games under 50 MB

Android games are very diverse in nature and include titles from different genres, giving players a wide range of games to try out. The size of Android games can vary a lot as well.

However, do not let your storage space stand in your way of enjoying a good game. If you are looking for recommendations, you can easily download these titles as they all take up low space.

Five best Android games under 50 MB

These are some of the best such offerings that you an try:

1. Daddy was A Thief

Image Credits: Google Play

Are you looking for some light-hearted fun? Then look no further than this game. In Daddy was A Thief, your primary objective will be to run away from the police, who are after you.

This game is a vertical arcade game where you have to descend a building, with your path blocked by various obstacles. This title will also instigate you to play even more by giving a chance to claim several achievements.

Size: 36 MB

Download it from here.

Advertisement

2. N.O.V.A Legacy

Image Credits: Gameloft

If you love FPS games with a sci-fi backdrop, you must download this title. It is based on the popular Gameloft FPS series and can be played online as well as offline.

You can engage in 4v4 multiplayer strike by taking part in Team Deathmatch matches. N.O.V.A Legacy also offers many 3D models and skins that you can use customize your marine.

Size: 48 MB

Download it from here.

3. Real Farming Tractor Farm Simulator: Tractor Games

Image Credits: APKPure.com

This game is a bit unconventional when it comes to mobile gaming. Nevertheless, if you are into farming simulator titles, you will like Real Farming Tractor.

As you might have expected already, you will have to do various kinds of agricultural work primarily. You can also transport cargo from the farm to the city, when you want a refreshing change.

Size: 36 MB

Download it from here.

4. Asphalt Nitro

Image Credits: Google Play

No list for Android games is complete unless there is a racing game in it. Asphalt Nitro, with a rating of 4.3 stars on Google Play Store, is probably the best car-racing game that you can get under 50 MB.

As per your expectations, there are many gorgeous cars that you can choose from. This title offers eight game modes and allows you to explore various exotic locations while racing past opponents.

Size: 46 MB

Download it from here.

5. Death Moto 4

Image Credits: Google Play

If you love motorbikes, you should definitely try out this game. All you need to do in Death Moto 4 is ride your motorbike at high speed and defeat enemies.

This title also gets appreciation for its graphics. The best part? It is one of the best action-oriented games that you can play without any internet connection.

Size: 29 MB

Download it from here.