Android games can be played any time you want and can get quite addictive. There are a variety of games- across all genres- that are available on the Android platform. However, not all of these games come in small sizes; some of them are quite difficult to run if you have low storage space.

In this article, we list out five of the best games that are under 500 MB in size.

5 best Android games under 500 MB in size

1. Cover Fire: free shooting games

Cover Fire: free shooting games (Image Courtesy: Google Play)

Cover Fire is one of the best shooting games which are under 500 MB in size, and the best part is you do not need an internet connection to play it.

In this game, you will play as the leader of a team and will be required to kill a bunch of terrorists. There are also many weapons available for your team to use in your mission.

Size: 318 MB

2. Infinity Ops: Online FPS

Infinity Ops: Online FPS (Image Courtesy: Google Play)

With a sci-fi setting, Infinity Ops: Online FPS has many cool weapons, like laser machine guns and plasma rifles, that you can use to kill your enemies.

The title has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google Play Store and is appreciated for its graphics and controls.

Size: 485 MB

3. Detective Story: Jack’s Case – Hidden objects

Detective Story: Jack’s Case – Hidden objects (Image Courtesy: Facebook)

If you love detective stories, you will certainly like Detective Story: Jack’s Case. The plot of this game is very interesting, and there will be many quests that you can take part in as a player.

To know more about the criminals that you are looking for, you will have to collect cards which will give you useful information related to your investigation.

Size: 469 MB

4. Delivery From The Pain: Survival

Delivery From The Pain: Survival (Image Courtesy: Google Play)

Delivery From The Pain: Survival is a survival strategy game with an amazing RPG storyline.

Your main goal in this game is to survive the zombie apocalypse. There are 4 ultimate boss monsters and 10 kinds of zombies that you will have to defeat with the weapons provided to you in the game.

Size: 449 MB

5. Six-Guns: Gang Showdown

Six-Guns: Gang Showdown (Image Courtesy: APKPure.com)

It won't take you much time to realise that Six-Guns: Gang Showdown is somewhat inspired by the Rockstar Games classic, Red Dead Redemption.

This action-adventure game has to be played from the third-person perspective. It offers a vast open world where you will have 40 missions to complete and multiple horse-races to take part in.

Size: 433 MB