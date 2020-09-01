5 best Android games that are under 800 MB in size

When it comes to mobile gaming, we have come a long way from the endless running games which only consist of a single mission. Modern Android games have evolved in terms of graphics and gameplay and are getting more and more famous.

While many people have the privilege of downloading any game they want, irrespective of size, many others have troubles with their device storage. If you can only afford to use 800 MB in your smartphone, you can download any one of the following games.

5 best Android games under 800 MB

Here are five of the best games that are under 800 MB in size:

#1 Evolution 2 Shooting Games Action Adventure

Evolution 2 Shooting Games Action Adventure (Image Courtesy: Google Play)

If you love thrilling third-person shooter titles, you can try out this game for some heavy action. In this game, you will be required to defeat monsters and battle robots in the planet of Utopia using powerful weapons and the supernatural energy of the protagonist, Blake. The game has many missions that will keep you engaged for hours.

Size: 557 MB

Download it here.

#2 CSR Racing

CSR Racing (Image Courtesy: Pinterest)

CSR Racing is one of the most famous racing games on the mobile platform, with a rating of 4.5 stars in Google Play Store. From the Aston Martin to the Bugatti, there are over 100 licensed cars that you can drive in this game. You can also customise your car and overtake your opponents with style.

Size: 554 MB

Download it here.

#3 Noblemen: 1896

Noblemen: 1896 (Image Courtesy: Pocket Gamer)

Travel back to the year 1896 and charge into war along with your army in Noblemen: 1896. The weapon selection in this game is quite different from the weapons that are offered to you in modern battle royale games.

Size: 597 MB

Download it here.

#4 Take Off Flight Simulator

Take Off Flight Simulator (Image Courtesy: System Requirements)

If you have always dreamed of flying an aeroplane, you can live out your dream through this title. As the name suggests, this is a flight simulator game where you can fly as many as 24 different types of airplanes. There are also 50 interesting missions that you can take part in, including rescue operations.

You can also fly to and from different cities by establishing your very own airline.

Size: 661 MB

Download it here.

#5 Grimvalor

Grimvalor (Image Courtesy: Google Play)

Grimvalor is one of the most popular titles that are under 800 MB in size and has a rating of 4.5 stars in Google Play Store. This is an RPG adventure game where you will be required to defeat King Valor’s guardians. It has great graphics and is all about fast-paced combat.

This game can also be played offline, which is just an additional reason for you to try it out.

Size: 650 MB

Download it here.