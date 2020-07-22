If you love playing games on your Android smartphone, then Google Play Store is the ultimate place for downloading or buying games. However, there are a few popular Android games that are not available on the Play Store, and you might have to look at other websites to download these popular titles.

Five best games that are not available on Google Play Store

Here are five popular games that are not available in Google Play Store.

CyberCorp

CyberCorp (Image: Steam)

The main attraction of this game are the futuristic weapons that it offers. Travel to the future and destroy enemies with a super cool technology that will help you create fake human bodies and insert other people's mind into it. You can choose to fight alone or in a squad in this cyberpunk online co-op shooter game.

Payday: Crime War

Payday: Crime War (Image: Starbreeze)

This is another brilliant Android game which is not available in the Play Store. You can either choose to be a police officer or a robber in this first-person shooter game. Choose a character according to your preference and keep playing to unlock new contents in the game.

Suicide Squad: Special Ops

Suicide Squad: Special Ops (Image: YouTube)

Even though the movie flopped in the box office, this game is one of the better Android games out there. Choose any of the characters from the Suicide Squad and save the world from disaster in this Warner Bros developed survival game.

Zen Bound 2

Zen Bound 2 (Image: Nintendo)

This Android puzzle game with great graphics and sound is sadly not available in Google Play Store. There are various complex puzzles that you can try out to excite those grey cells in your brain.

Dead Space

Dead Space (Image: Wikipedia)

If you like to play sci-fi games then you can try Dead Space. Control the character, Issac Clarke, who must save a mining starship that has been attacked by aliens. Each creature has unique powers and you are required to destroy them to get ahead in the game. The cinematic experience that this game offers is top-notch.