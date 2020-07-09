5 best Android games that can be played on a laptop in 2020

Players can use an emulator to play their favourite Android games on their laptop.

These are the five best Android games that you can play on your laptop in 2020.

Debolina Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

Play your favourite Android games on a laptop using an emulator (Image Courtesy: YouTube)

If you want to play your favourite Android games on your laptop, then all you need is an emulator. An Android emulator, like BlueStacks, can help you run your favourite Android games on your laptop efficiently.

5 best Android games that you can play on your laptop

Here are five of the best Android games in 2020 that you can play on your laptop:

#1 PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile (Image Courtesy: India TV)

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular battle royale games in 2020. You can choose to download Tencent’s emulator called Tencent Gaming Buddy to play this game on your laptop.

#2 Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans. Image: Supercell.

Clash of Clans is incredibly fun to play on a laptop. With the recent update, you can be assured that this third-person game will become even more exciting to play. Go ahead and use strategies to build your village and destroy your enemies by joining a clan!

#3 Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile (Image Courtesy: Cnet)

You can use Tencent Gaming Buddy to play Call of Duty Mobile on your laptop. You can also play the original Call of Duty titles on your laptop if you want to experience the games which inspired Call of Duty Mobile.

#4 Uno!

Uno! (Image Courtesy: Google Play)

Revisit one of your favourite childhood games Uno! on your laptop by using an emulator. Just like you did on your smartphone, you can team up and play this game with your friends.

#5 8 Ball Pool

8 Ball Pool (Image Courtesy: YouTube)

8 Ball Pool is rated as the best multiplayer pool game which is free to play on mobile phones. You can also play this game on your laptop with the help of an emulator. Don’t worry, the controls that you would have to use on your laptop won’t overwhelm you.