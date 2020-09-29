5 best Android games not on Google Play Store in 2020

If you are the owner of an Android smartphone, then Google Play Store must be your ultimate app for downloading or buying various kinds of apps. It is common knowledge that this application is also the best place from where you can download Android games.

Despite the range of titles that it offers, there are a few popular Android offerings that are not available on Google Play Store. And if you want to know which ones you have come to the right place.

Five best Android games unavailable on Google Play Store this year

These are some of the best Android offerings not available currently:

1. Fortnite Battle Royale

Image Credits: Epic Games Store

It must be shocking to know that this battle royale game is not available on Google Play Store. The ultimate objective of this title, like all BR games offerings, is to be the last person standing.

Fortnite is famous for its animated, cartoonish characters and gameplay. There are also various vehicles and guns that you can use to kill enemies.

2. Resident Evil 4

Image Credits: ANDROLIKOS (YouTube)

If you liked the Resident Evil film series, you must have liked this game. Resident Evil 4 is a third-person survival horror title packing in quite a few chills and thrills.

The plus point of this game is that every gun is equipped with laser sight, which makes it easier to kill enemies. It is appreciated for its characters and gameplay, but is sadly not available on Google Play Store.

3. WWE Immortals

Image Credits: Pinterest

You might have guessed from the name that this title is a fighting game. It used to be available on Google Play Store, but has no longer been so since 28th February 2019.

This game does a great job in taking the wrestlers and converting them into epic heroes. It has over 50 levels and Challenge Stages.

4. Dead Space

Image Credits: Wikipedia

Unfortunately, you cannot download this game, which offers a futuristic, sci-fi backdrop, from Google Play Store. It also has horror elements that will keep you at the edge of your seats.

You can instead try Dead Space on a PC to have a great gaming experience. In this title, you will have to control the character, Issac Clarke, who must save a mining starship from aliens.

5. Zen Bound

Image Credits: GameSpot

This game also disappeared from Google Play Store quite unexpectedly. It is a popular Android puzzle title which was very relaxing, and requires you to paint various objects.

If you played this title before, you must remember wrapping various objects with a rope, provided to you, by the game.