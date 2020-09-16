5 best Android games like Among Us

With the ban on many games of Chinese origin, Indian mobile gamers are trying out different titles to fill the void left by these apps. One of the top games that they are trying out currently is Among Us.

It is a simple game that allows ten players to find out the liar, whose duty is to kill everyone else, among the group. If you have loved Among Us and are searching for more titles of similar nature, check out the list below!

Five best Android games like Among Us

1. Town of Salem – The Coven

Image Credits: Steam

This game revolves around town members tracking down the villains and killing them before getting killed themselves, which is like finding out the imposter in Among Us. It is divided into four phases, namely Night, Day, Defense, and Judgement.

Like Among Us, you can enjoy this game with friends, and it allows up to 15 players. The host can choose from 33 different roles, one of which will then be assigned to you randomly.

Download it from here.

2. Werewolf Online

Image Credits: Game.tv

Like Among Us, this title is about hunting down the liar in your group. This game is also appreciated because it gives you the option to choose between good and evil.

You can play it will 15 others, and this game consists of different teams, and the common objective of every side is to be the last one standing.

Download it from here.

3. I Am Innocent

Image Credits: BlueStacks

If you are into detective games, you will surely like this title. It will show realistic photographs and documents to help you solve a murder case.

Even though this game is a lot more serious than Among Us, the goal of both is to find the bad guy. This title takes up only 33 MB, so you do not even have to worry about storage space in your device.

Download it from here.

4. Who Is The Killer? Episode I

Image Credits: iGameplay1337 (YouTube)

In this title, you will be trapped in a castle with seven characters, and one of them kills another every passing day. Sounds like the story of Agatha Christie's novel "And Then There Were None"? Well, there's a familiarity!

This game also has a more serious tone than Among Us, but like the name suggests, you will have to find the killer, like you did in Among Us. This game has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google Play Store, so you can give it a go!

Download it from here.

5. Ailment: space shooting pixelart game

Image Credits: Google Play

The look and feel of this game is familiar, as it has a sci-fi-like ambiance, similar to Among Us. This title is all about surviving and helping others on your way, fighting off your crew who have turned into enemies.

One of the great features of this game is that it can be played offline. Moreover, it has a rating of 4.5 stars on the Play Store, which is reason enough to check it out.

Download it from here.