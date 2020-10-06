5 best Android games like Brawl Stars on the Google Play Store

Developed by Supercell, Brawl Stars is a simple MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) and third person shooter game, which features cute animated characters called Brawlers. The game offers a variety of game modes that you can choose from, to either play alone or with your friends.

Brawl Stars is famous for its simple controls and fun gameplay. So, if you are tired of playing serious battle royale games and want to have some light-hearted fun, you should definitely try out Brawl Stars.

5 best Android games like Brawl Stars on Google Play Store

These are five of the best Android games like Brawl Stars that you can download from the Google Play Store:

1. Clash of Clans

Image Courtesy: Medium

If you want to be victorious in this game, you will need to apply a lot of strategy. Clash of Clans is also developed by Supercell, so there are bound to be certain similarities with Brawl Stars when it comes to the animation and general gameplay.

There are a lot of activities in this title that will make it exciting for you to play. Remember to plan a fool-proof battle strategy and test your skills in competitive Clan War Leagues!

Download it from here.

2. Heroes Strike – Brawl Shooting Multiple Game Modes

Advertisement

Image Courtesy: Google Play

Like Brawl Stars, this title also has many game modes, ranging from 3 vs 3 Modern MOBA to Battle Royale. Heroes Strike also boasts cute animated characters that will surely be to your liking.

The PvP matches last for about 4 minutes, and are a blend of strategy and action. There are many different skills that your heroes can possess, like attack, defense, stun, support, etc.

Download it from here.

3. Guns Royale - Multiplayer Blocky Battle Royale

Image Courtesy: Google Play

If the Showdown mode in Brawl Stars did not meet your expectation, this game will hopefully make up for it. Get ready to enjoy Minecraft inspired pixelated characters.

Advertisement

This title offers a much stronger roster of weapons, all of which you can use to easily kill your enemies. Call your friends and battle your way through the ranks in the online multiplayer mode that this game offers.

Download it from here.

4. Battlelands Royale

Image Courtesy: Edamame Reviews

The animated characters of this fun battle-royale game will surely remind you of Brawl Stars. If you are looking for a game that is fast paced and more competitive than the Supercell classic, look no further than this title.

The game offers cute weapons, like mini-guns and RPGs, that you can use to kill your enemies. The matches last a maximum of 2 or 3 minutes depending on survival time, and have 32 players each.

Download it from here.

5. Battle Bay

Image Courtesy: Battle Bay

Advertisement

Like Brawl Stars, this title has easy controls, and provides a simple and fun gameplay experience. With a rating of 4.3 stars in the Google Play Store, this game makes sure that it's 3D representation is on point.

You can try out this 5vs5 MOBA game with your friends when you are in the mood for some fun. Set in an aquatic backdrop, Battle Bay has many weapons that you can collect and upgrade as well.

Download it from here.