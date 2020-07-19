With over a billion downloads and a trillion levels played, few would have guessed that this 59MB puzzle game about matching three tiles would become as popular as it did. Not only did Candy Crush Saga become a permanent feature in almost every phone, but it also paved the way for a massive comeback of puzzle games into mainstream mobile gaming, which had been reduced to racing and shooting games at one point.

However, if you want a change from Candy Crush Saga but are not seeking a drastic genre change, there are several games similar to King's puzzle sensation to choose from. With that in mind, we have decided to make the trial-and-error process easier for you by compiling a list of the best Android games that are similar to Candy Crush Saga.

5 best Android games like Candy Crush Saga

#1 Bubble Shooter

Bubble Shooter (Image Courtesy: playpc.com)

Simple but addictive, this game instantly hits you with nostalgia and takes you back to the good old days of arcade bubble smashing. The objective is in the name: shoot matching coloured bubbles to clear the clutter. With over 3000 levels, multiple game modes and the provision to play offline, this is the perfect foil to unrelenting boredom.

#2 Flow Free

Flow Free (Image Courtesy: Play Store)

If you want to tone down the glitter of Candy Crush Saga but keep the engaging puzzles, opt for this unique problem-solving game. The motive is simple: connect the identical, coloured dots. The catch? Every single square on screen needs to be utilised. A hidden gem in the Android Play Store, this game will keep you engaged for weeks with over 2500 puzzles while taking up a mere 10MB of space.

#3 Zookeeper Battle

Zookeeper Battle (Image Courtesy: Play Store)

Imagine a version of Candy Crush Saga where you could use the tile-matching strategy to battle with opponents. Fun fact: you don't need to! Zookeeper Battle merges the puzzle part with action and requires you to match three of the same animals, thus making them available for battle against your opponent.

Both sides get 30 seconds to acquire as many animals as they can to build the most formidable attack and defence before their army is put to the ultimate test.

#4 Two Dots

Two Dots (Image Courtesy: Wikipedia)

This game brings a sense of calm to the otherwise chaotic gameplay of tile-matching, with a similar premise of connecting dots but incorporating variables such as bombs, fire and anchors. It is the perfect foil to Candy Crush Saga with great graphics and head-scratching puzzles but without the outlandish showmanship.

#5 Pokemon Shuffle Mobile

Pokemon Shuffle Mobile (Image Courtesy: softonic.com)

A casual walk-through of this game looks like a product of Pikachu playing Candy Crush Saga. However, a closer look shows that it is as much a Pokemon game as it is an arcade game. With the familiar premise of matching three units, but this time with Pokemon, endless fun awaits players as they try to catch 'em all and engage them in battle with wild Pokemon. Needless to say, building your Pokemon collection and levelling up feels like a trip down memory lane.